Ramaphosa appoints Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as his communication/ propaganda minister

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as the new communication minister.

She replaces Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who has been moved to the small business development ministry.

Ntshavheni has served as the minister of small business development since 29 May 2019.

She also served as acting minister in the presidency: planning, monitoring and evaluation from 27 January 2021.

Ntshavheni holds an MBA degree from Bradford University in the United Kingdom and BA Hons Development Studies and BA Hon Labour Relations degrees from the University of Johannesburg.

Ramaphosa has also appointed a new deputy communications minister - Philly Mapulane - who replaced Pinky Kekana, who is now the deputy minister in the presidency.

Mapulane was the chairperson of Parliament's portfolio committee on higher education, science and technology.

The new appointments form part of a cabinet reshuffle that Ramaphosa said comes when the country is facing several challenges.

These include the Covid-19 vaccination programme, the recent outbreak of violence and destruction, and the need to rebuild the economy.

"I am therefore making changes to the National Executive to improve the capacity of government to effectively undertake these tasks," he said.

Source - mybroadband

Most Popular In 7 Days