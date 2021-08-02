Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Citizen's arrest for Harare car thief found repainting stolen Quantum

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A suspected car thief was apprehended while repainting a stolen vehicle at his Harare home, a court heard on Thursday.

Kudakwashe Matonhodze, 27, of Kuwadzana Extension, was not asked to plead when he briefly appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga, who remanded him in custody to August 25.

The court heard that Tawanda Chibanda, also of Kuwadzana Extension, was unloading groceries from a silver Toyota Quantum outside his home at about 2AM on July 31 when he was accosted by six men, including Matonhodze.

They allegedly tied him up and drove away before dumping him roadside.

Chibanda finally managed to untie himself and made a report at Kuwadzana Police Station.

The National Prosecuting Authority says Chibanda received information that the individuals who stole his vehicle were Matonhodze and accomplices only known as Mwene, Shine, Madzibaba, Shuto and Tafadzwa. The latter five are all still at large.

Chibanda, the court heard, proceeded to Matonhodze's residence and found him repainting the vehicle to change its colour.

He teamed up with Matonhodze's neighbours and effected a citizen's arrest before calling police.

The vehicle was recovered with a missing battery, which was later recovered from one Musafare Chidukutse.

Source - zimlive

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mboweni says Ramaphosa ship sailing in the wrong direction

1 hr ago | 655 Views

South Africa's political prisoner admitted to hospital

1 hr ago | 262 Views

Forex dealers besiege Bulawayo City council revenue hall

1 hr ago | 344 Views

Police find 16 stolen goats crammed in Honda Fit boot

1 hr ago | 311 Views

Sydney Malunga's son farm shut down...CIO boss fingered

2 hrs ago | 454 Views

AU ambassador stands for the deceased pregnant minor

2 hrs ago | 512 Views

BREAKING: Liberation fighter Jane Ngwenya dies

2 hrs ago | 790 Views

Vapositori remembers Cyclone Idai Victims

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Ramaphosa appoints Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as his communication/ propaganda minister

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Ramaphosa appoints scandal-ridden Godongwana as finance minister

4 hrs ago | 730 Views

Boycotting Zimbabwean elections is the best political tool

4 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zimbabwe leaders who have nothing to show for 40 years of misrule now find glory in liberation struggle tales

4 hrs ago | 369 Views

So, we have abandoned 'One man, one vote!' for 'SOLID PLANS' to win rigged elections - how nauseating

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

South African soldiers denied bail in car smuggling case

5 hrs ago | 407 Views

Jacob Zuma hospitalised

5 hrs ago | 2575 Views

MDC Alliance failing to agree on Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 603 Views

Graft rife in govt, says Zacc

6 hrs ago | 669 Views

US speaks on Zimbabwe relations

6 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Doctors profiteer from COVID-19 patients

6 hrs ago | 680 Views

Pressure groups demand justice on death of pregnant minor

6 hrs ago | 426 Views

Traffic cop nabbed over bribery

6 hrs ago | 547 Views

Scammers steal $500 000 from ZB Bank accountholder

6 hrs ago | 534 Views

Mutare man butchers neighbour over witchcraft

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

BCC condemns 51 city buildings

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

Medical equipment boost for Pelandaba Clinic

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Qatar Airways landing in Zimbabwe today for the first time

6 hrs ago | 367 Views

Govt in chaotic COVID-19 vaccine supply

6 hrs ago | 267 Views

Consult people on Cyber Security Bill, Misa urges Parly

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zacc probes bribery cases of fake vaccination cards

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

Masuka squeals over Cabinet ministers' snub, orders Zinwa to disconnect their departments

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

RBZ inks deal to save auction system

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zimbabwe banks defy headwinds

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Reserve Bank maintains policy rate

6 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zinwa switches off govt, council

6 hrs ago | 86 Views

Bulawayo changes roads repair plan

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabwean actress joins Will Smith on set

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwean cargo transportation firms have collapsed

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

US$109m tender scam rocks Zinwa

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

Shamwari Yemwanasikana breathes fire over the death of a 14 year old girl

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Are Zimbabweans a lost cause irredeemably content with being oppressed?

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

How business incubators are helping entrepreneurs in Africa

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

'Law prohibits marriage of children under 18 years'

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

My advice to the ZRP and MPSE: Have the Decency to leave Mhlanga alone!

6 hrs ago | 127 Views

Drama as Kwekwe Zanu-PF councillor in full council meeting

6 hrs ago | 351 Views

RBZ dumps Gono's failed jatropha project

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

Ernest 'Maphepha' Sibanda 'very much' alive

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

Govt starts Bulawayo-Nkayi road rehab

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Dirty water fury in Bulawayo's Emganwini

6 hrs ago | 40 Views

4 armed robbers from SA injured in police shootout

6 hrs ago | 350 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days