Police find 16 stolen goats crammed in Honda Fit boot

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Police are searching for five suspects after a Honda Fit vehicle was intercepted with 16 stolen goats crammed in the boot.The five, who have not been named, were avoiding a tollgate and police roadblock in Highlands when they were ordered to stop by police. They decamped and left the vehicle behind.National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding the recovery of a Honda Fit motor vehicle, registration number ADX 1619, which had 16 goats crammed in the boot on August 4."The five suspects who were evading the Shamva tollgate and roadblock in Highlands through a dust road fled from the scene. Investigations have established that the goats were stolen in Mutawatawa."