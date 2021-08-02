Forex dealers besiege Bulawayo City council revenue hall

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FOREIGN currency dealers have besieged Bulawayo City council revenue hall, soliciting for cheap foreign currency from rate payers in exchange of Zimbabwe dollar which they pay council using electronic systems.Currently the government official exchange rate is US$1:$85 while the black market rate is currently pegged at US$1:$13O."A report has been made with regards to people who were collecting foreign currency from the residents at black market rate and then paid to council in local currency. Council should protect residents who wanted to pay using foreign currency," noted the report.The Deputy Mayor Mlandu Ncube suggested that only residents paying foreign currency should be allowed within the vicinity of the revenue hall.The Deputy Mayor also encouraged residents to pay their rates using online payment platforms."The Deputy Mayor was of the view that Revenue Hall operating times should be reviewed and only residents paying foreign currency be allowed at the Revenue Hall. Residents paying in local currency should utilize online payment platforms," added.