Mnangagwa awards his wife with 'Order of the Great Zimbabwe Silver'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has created national awards to honour outstanding Zimbabweans - and one of the first recipients is his wife, Auxillia.


Mrs Mnangagwa was awarded an Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Gold.


Below is the Statutory Instrument with the Awards.

Statutory Instrument 213 of 2021.


HIS EXCELLENCY THE HONOURABLE EMMERSON D. MNANGAGWA, G.C.Z.M., President of Zimbabwe and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces of Zimbabwe.

WHEREAS it is desirable to grant recognition for outstanding contribution or stellar accomplishments which further the interests of Zimbabwe, arising from the contribution of the luminaries. heroes and heroines of the first Chimurenga, solidarity and friendship of foreigners, selfless dedication to the preservation of Zimbabwe, selfless achievement of the highest order in humanitarian work, human capital development, national development and justice;

AND WHEREAS in terms of the Honours and Awards Act [Chapter 10:11] it is provided that the President may. by warrant issued under his hand, create Honours and Awards:

NOW.THEREFORE, under and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as aforesaid, I do, by this warrant, hereby create three awards and specify in relation thereto the following rules:—


RULES RELATING TO THE AWARDS

Interpretation of terms 1. In these rules — "Diamond Award" means the Order of the Great Zimbabwe Diamond referred to in rule

2; "Friendship Award" means the Zimbabwe International Friendship Award referred to in rule 2; "Legacy Award" means the National Historical Legacy Award referred to in rule 2; "Humanitarian Award" means the Jairos Jiri Humanitarian Award referred to in rule 2.

(3) The National Historical Legacy Award may be awarded to Zimbabweans who have selflessly and relentlessly dedicated themselves to the preservation of Zimbabwe's peace, order, sovereignty, integrity and unity, thereby fostering Zimbabwe's socio-economic development.

(4) The Jairos Jiri Humanitarian Award may be awarded to persons who have worked and dedicated their lives to the betterment of humanity through rendering humanitarian service. The award recognises the spirit of humanism exhibited by the recipient, while honouring the virtues of concern for the disadvantaged and vulnerable members of society.

(5) The Robert Gabriel Mugabe Commendation Award for Service in Human Capital Development may be awarded for outstanding, transformative service in human capital development that opens up and realises growth in new economic sectors while ensuring inclusivity.

(6) The Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo Commendation Award for Community Development, Peace Building and Fostering Unity may be awarded for outstanding and consistent transformative service in the improvement of livelihoods at community level, engendering peace making and fostering unity.

(7) The Herbert Wiltshire Pfumaindini Chitepo Commendation Award for Justice and Human Rights may be awarded for distinguished and consistent pursuit of justice and human rights for the greater good of humanity.
Grant of awards 5. (1) The awards shall be granted on the authority of the President.
(2) The awards may be granted posthumously in accordance with regulations made in terms of the Act. (3) The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet shall advise the Registrar of Honours and Awards of the names of persons to whom an award has been granted.

Grand Officer of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit (GZM)

Cde. Jane Ngwenya;
Cde. Moffat Hadebe;
Cde. Abraham Nkiwane;
Cde. John Maluzo Ndlovu; and
Cde. Gibson Mayisa.

Order of the Great Zimbabwe Silver

Cde. Josiah Chinamano.

Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Gold

Her Excellency, the First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa;
Archbishop Professor Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti; and
Hon. Dr. Kirsty Leigh Coventry.

Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Silver
Prof. Walter Kamba;
Prof. Phineas Mogorosi Makhurane;
Prof. Ngwabi Mulunge Bhebhe;
Prof. Christopher James Chetsanga;
Prof. Hope Sadza;
Prof. Primrose Kurasha;
Dr. Gibson Mandishona; and
Mrs. Joanna Girlie Moyo-Sibanda.

Silver Cross of Zimbabwe

Maurina Msisinyana.




Source - Byo24News

