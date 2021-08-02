Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa's grandfather was raised in King Mzilikazi court

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
WITH a grandfather who was raised in King Mzilikazi court and maternal links to the great Munhumutapa State, President Mnangagwa was from an early age poised for greater heights. On the day that his historic biography was launched, President Mnangagwa gave an insight into his life which started with his grandfather firing three shots in the air when he was born in 1942.

The book touches on his early political life, the trials, tribulations and also the highs and lows he has faced.

The book: "A Life of Sacrifice-A Biography of Emmerson Mnangagwa" was launched at State House on Thursday and the President took the opportunity to give a rare insight into his life.  The President began by explaining the awkward situation he found himself in, of having to narrate his own life having been used to listening to others explaining and describing him and his personality.  Born to Mafidhi and Mhurai Mnangagwa, the President told guests that he had royal blood in his veins.  

"My maternal side links me to the Rozvi Dynasty whose history is associated with the Mutapa State, the Great Zimbabwe Monuments and the Civilisation which underpinned it.  My late father Mafidhi was son of Kushanduka, himself one of the grandsons of Chief Mapanzure. Chief Mapanzure was the son of Chief Chivi of the Shumba Murambwi Totem. To consolidate his footprint over territory, Chief Chivi created another chieftaincy under his son Mapanzure, which subsists to this present-day Zvishavane," he said.

He added that his grandfather Kushanduka was raised in the court of King Mzilikazi, under the culture of the Ndebele State and this arrangement solidified the excellent relations between Chief Chivi and the Ndebele King.  

President Mnangagwa said his grandfather, who had been renamed Mubengo is taught the art of war and rises to deputise Mtshane Khumalo, the great general who annihilates the Allan Wilson company at Pupu.  The grandfather would later re-join his family in Mapanzure and by the time the President is born he is already very old and named him Hlupeko.

"My parents found the name complex to pronounce and settled for its Shona equivalent, that is how I become Dambudzo," he said.  

The President also said at his birth, his grandfather Mubengo fired three shots into the air from his old gun something he said was significant to the path he would follow in his adult life.  

"That meant I smelled gunpowder at birth. By the time I am old enough to herd small livestock, Sekuru Mubengo, would occasionally find time to play war-games with his grandson, Hlupeko.   

"He would challenge me to strike his head with umqhwayi. I never got him each time he indulged me with his war skills. The end was always tearful: he would strike me where it hurts most with his umqhwayi. Looking back, I now fully understood why the game always ended in pain and punishment. That way, a soldier in the making got hardened," President Mnangagwa said.

The President also dedicated the launch of the book to the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, whom he said had vowed to stand by him for better or worse.  

"Today's occasion is thus for us together; to endure the unfolding moments the occasion will create. I am a father, a grandfather, a brother, an uncle, a comrade and indeed many other names to different people.  "For that, I thank Almighty God for the opportunity and plentiful grace to be as diverse of an individual, and to share my life with so many," he said.  

Narrating his political life, President Mnangagwa said his capture, torture and racist trial following the blowing up of a Rhodesian locomotive in 1964, was one of the worst experiences he has had in his life.  His death sentence was commuted to a 10year prison term on the account of his age.  

"It is an experience I never wished for myself and for anyone. The unhappy experience engrained in me to oppose capital punishment," he said.  

President Mnangagwa said the society he grew up in, characterised by the white settler colonial brutal rule emboldened him and his peers to fight for the country's independence.  He said the various defeats and setbacks never diminished their deep and inalienable claim to Zimbabwe.

He said the freedom being enjoyed in the country today should be cherished.  "We have no intention what-so-ever of letting go of our hard-won independence.  

"Zimbabwe shall remain a free, sovereign African country. We shall never betray this national ethos," the President said.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

'Cop' flees, abondons rifle in failed robbery escapade

23 mins ago | 140 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kwekwe mayor, deputy

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Sigauke as new ZNA commander

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mnangagwa accords wife national honour

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Apostolic sect sets condition for COVID-19 vaccines

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Court postpones NGOs court challenge against govt

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe's Auditor General partially independent, claims World Bank

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Man kills grandfather over witchcraft

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

New flights to ignite Kariba tourism

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

DDF to rehabilitate Sitezi-Mayezana road

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chamisa has the mass' back

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Bulawayo residents exposed to diarrhoeal diseases

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Josta, Muduhwa boost Bosso

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwean born boxer in big career bout

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Fans bail out broke Bosso

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Boy dies in cart accident

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Police threaten to impound pirate taxes

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe to register virtual schools

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Man impregnates 15-year-old daughter

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Inflation pressures have dissipated, claims Mangudya

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Jane Ngwenya

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe has no hand in UK deportations

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Ex-First Lady Banana buried

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Police warn against intercity travel

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Qatar Airways boost for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

BCC pampers Mayor with $25m Selbourne Park mansion

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Meet the new Zimbabwe Army Boss

2 hrs ago | 592 Views

'POLAD are cheer-leading autocracy' said MDC A - and who keeps giving the autocrats legitimacy

11 hrs ago | 367 Views

'Army must delink itself from ZANU PF' Jonathan Moyo says

15 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Mwonzora recalls 4 of Chamisa's Chipinge Urban councillors

17 hrs ago | 1540 Views

How big has Victor Wanyama's impact on Montreal been?

17 hrs ago | 570 Views

Mnangagwa awards his wife with 'Order of the Great Zimbabwe Silver'

18 hrs ago | 2682 Views

Massive corruption by Zimra officers

19 hrs ago | 3121 Views

Diasporians partner government in renovating Clinic

19 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Mboweni says Ramaphosa ship sailing in the wrong direction

20 hrs ago | 3982 Views

South Africa's political prisoner admitted to hospital

20 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Forex dealers besiege Bulawayo City council revenue hall

20 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Police find 16 stolen goats crammed in Honda Fit boot

20 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Citizen's arrest for Harare car thief found repainting stolen Quantum

20 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Sydney Malunga's son farm shut down...CIO boss fingered

21 hrs ago | 1671 Views

AU ambassador stands for the deceased pregnant minor

21 hrs ago | 1143 Views

BREAKING: Liberation fighter Jane Ngwenya dies

21 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Vapositori remembers Cyclone Idai Victims

22 hrs ago | 184 Views

Ramaphosa appoints Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as his communication/ propaganda minister

22 hrs ago | 596 Views

Ramaphosa appoints scandal-ridden Godongwana as finance minister

23 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Boycotting Zimbabwean elections is the best political tool

23 hrs ago | 592 Views

Zimbabwe leaders who have nothing to show for 40 years of misrule now find glory in liberation struggle tales

23 hrs ago | 1147 Views

So, we have abandoned 'One man, one vote!' for 'SOLID PLANS' to win rigged elections - how nauseating

23 hrs ago | 521 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days