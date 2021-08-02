Police threaten to impound pirate taxes

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE police have urged the public to comply with the government's COVID-19 regulations during the Heroes and Defence Forces Day holidays.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned that the police would impound private transport operators who violate the COVID-19 regulations and decide to carry passengers between cities."Any pirate taxes or private vehicles found to be carrying passengers during the period will be dealt with in terms of the country's laws," Nyathi said.As of July 31, 2021, the police said they had impounded a total of 67 buses countrywide.Nyathi said there will be a huge police presence on the road with law enforcement agents' conducting stop and search for people violating COVID-19 restrictions.Bars, beerhalls and night clubs will remain closed during the holidays, Nyathi said.People often travel to their rural home during public holidays.