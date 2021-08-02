Latest News Editor's Choice


Boy dies in cart accident

by Staff reporter
A LOWER Gweru juvenile on Monday died on the spot after an ox-drawn cart he was in hit a tree stump and overturned hitting him on the head.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the tragic accident.

He said on August 2, at around 17:30hrs, Ntandokayise Ncube was coming from Maboleni business centre going home with Muzingaye Teddy Ntini, who was aboard the cart.

"While on their way, the cart hit a tree stump, overturned and hit Ntini on the head," Mahoko said.

"The now-deceased sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot."

Mahoko urged parents and guardians to ensure that ox-drawn carts are led by someone at the front.

In a related incident, Mahoko said a Kwekwe man died on the spot on Sunday in a hit-and-run accident.

"The incident occurred on August 1 at around 8pm and a passerby saw the motionless body of the deceased lying in the middle of the road at the 20km peg along the Kwekwe-Mvuma Road," Mahoko said.

"It was observed that a motor vehicle had run over the now-deceased.

"Tyre marks were observed at the back of the deceased's body with a deformed face as well as head and chest injuries."

He said police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Source - newsday

