Boy dies in cart accident

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A LOWER Gweru juvenile on Monday died on the spot after an ox-drawn cart he was in hit a tree stump and overturned hitting him on the head.Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the tragic accident.He said on August 2, at around 17:30hrs, Ntandokayise Ncube was coming from Maboleni business centre going home with Muzingaye Teddy Ntini, who was aboard the cart."While on their way, the cart hit a tree stump, overturned and hit Ntini on the head," Mahoko said."The now-deceased sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot."Mahoko urged parents and guardians to ensure that ox-drawn carts are led by someone at the front.In a related incident, Mahoko said a Kwekwe man died on the spot on Sunday in a hit-and-run accident."The incident occurred on August 1 at around 8pm and a passerby saw the motionless body of the deceased lying in the middle of the road at the 20km peg along the Kwekwe-Mvuma Road," Mahoko said."It was observed that a motor vehicle had run over the now-deceased."Tyre marks were observed at the back of the deceased's body with a deformed face as well as head and chest injuries."He said police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.