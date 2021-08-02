Latest News Editor's Choice


Josta, Muduhwa boost Bosso

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
JOEL "Josta" Ngodzo, Peter Muduhwa and three other Highlanders players have been registered with the Premier Soccer League and are now eligible to play in the Chibuku Super Cup when it resumes.

Ngodzo, Muduhwa, Winston Mhango, Keith Mavhunga and Lynoth Chikuhwa missed on the first half of the group games as they had not received their international clearances.

They have been cleared and have been registered to feature in the cup tournament and the envisaged Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube has confirmed that the five had made it to the 26-member squad that will represent the Bulawayo giants.

"We have registered all of them. They can now be used in any competition that falls under the ambit of Zifa and can play for us in any continental competition as long as they satisfy their domestic obligations to do with registration," Dube said.
Ngodzo, Mhango and Mavhunga

had been attached in Zambia while Muduhwa was on loan to Tanzanian champions Simba SC.

Chikuhwa was in Botswana.

Striker Roddi Sibanda, who was attached to South African giants Orlando Pirates was successfully registered before the Chibuku Super Cup was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlanders also await confirmation on the registration of defender Prince Nyathi, who played for the club's Under-18s in 2019.

In the first Chibuku Super Cup games, the Bulawayo giants had challenges in their defence following the absence of Muduhwa and injuries to Andrew Mbeba and Andrew Tandi.

The Premier Soccer League is preparing an application for the start of the 2021 season, which had been set for July and Zifa already has an application for the continuation of the Chibuku Super Cup, lodged with the Sports and Recreation Commission.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days