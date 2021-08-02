Bulawayo residents exposed to diarrhoeal diseases

News / Local

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO residents are exposed to diarrhoeal diseases as the city council is struggling to provide bacteriologically satisfactory water.In 2020, a killer diarrhoea outbreak claimed 13 lives and infected over a 1 000 others. The outbreak was blamed on contamination of water sources.The latest council environmental management and engineering services committee report showed that water provided by the local authority was contaminated water."Two water samples were sent for chemical and bacteriological analysis. The results showed that the samples were non-compliant, both chemically and bacteriologically."The issue of unsatisfactory results were sent to engineering services (department)."Last month, reports emerged of a diarrhoea outbreak at Emganwini high-density suburb as residents in the area and other suburbs also complain of sewer flowing into their homes, exposing them to water borne diseases.As of June, Bulawayo had a total backlog of 163 sewer bursts, the council report shows.