DDF to rehabilitate Sitezi-Mayezana road

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE District Development Fund (DDF) has agreed to rehabilitate Sitezi-Mayezana Road in Gwanda after revelations that the road was in bad shape.DDF Matabeleland South provincial co-ordinator Moment Malandu told Southern Eye that the road will be rehabilitated."Residents appealed to us to repair the road as there were problems in summoning ambulances to transport patients to Gwanda Hospital," Malandu said."DDF assessed the area and saw fit to regrade the road to the clinic. It is a routine maintenance under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme meant to open all roads making them passable."Malandu said the work started in July and would likely be completed at the end of August.