Dry weekend for Harare

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
HARARE City Council yesterday warned residents that it will cut off water supplies today and tomorrow to carry out repairs at the city's major water treatment plant Morton Jaffray Waterworks.

Acting Harare town clerk Engineer Mabhena Moyo advised residents of a total shutdown of Morton Jaffray and Warren Control Waterworks.

"The shutdown is to allow for the cleaning of suction pipes at Warren Control Pump Station, repairs on a clarifier and maintenance on four critical trunk mains," Moyo said.

"The repairs will result in the reduction of physical water losses currently obtained in the system. Residents are encouraged to use water sparingly during this time."

Source - newsday

