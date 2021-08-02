Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Apostolic sect sets condition for COVID-19 vaccines

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MEMBERS of the apostolic sect have said they were ready to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but the government should bring the programme right at the shrines to speed up the process.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Marondera herd immunity pro-vaccine campaign to be officially launched today, Johanne Masowe Echishanu (Jerusarema Bethsaida) leader Echoes Chiore said the sect members were ready for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We are more than ready as Vapostori," Chiore said. "We are even appealing to the authorities to bring the programme right to the shrines so that we capture all. We are in support of the vaccination programme."

Chiore, popularly known as Madzibaba Echoes, leads one of the biggest apostolic sects in the country while Zanu-PF stalwart Lawrence Katsiru leads another.

The Marondera COVID-19 vaccination programme was initiated by businesses and residents running under the hashtag #MaronderaForHerdImmunityYesWeCan#.

Meanwhile, the campaign has received a major boost after the police, government and big companies rendered massive support.

Some of the big corporates supporting the initiative include Proton Bakeries, Nyaradzo and Doves Funeral Assurance and Marondera Municipality, among others.

Government through the Health ministry is expected to increase vaccination points today especially in the CBD and main bus terminus.

The COVID-19 campaign leader Emmanuel Danha applauded government and stakeholders for supporting the initiative towards achieving herd immunity in the farming town.

"We are going to officially launch the pro-vaccine campaign tomorrow (today) with a simple road show and processions. We started off using social media platforms and it paid off. We applaud all stakeholders, especially the government and the corporate world for coming forward so that we collectively fight this virus.

"The most important and interesting thing is that we have been assured of vaccine availability and we are expecting to double the number of those already vaccinated in no time," he said. Marondera district, one of the hotspots in the country, is expected to vaccinate at least 122 000 people to achieve herd immunity.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

'Cop' flees, abondons rifle in failed robbery escapade

22 mins ago | 136 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kwekwe mayor, deputy

2 hrs ago | 434 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Sigauke as new ZNA commander

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mnangagwa accords wife national honour

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Court postpones NGOs court challenge against govt

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe's Auditor General partially independent, claims World Bank

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Man kills grandfather over witchcraft

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

New flights to ignite Kariba tourism

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

DDF to rehabilitate Sitezi-Mayezana road

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chamisa has the mass' back

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Bulawayo residents exposed to diarrhoeal diseases

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Josta, Muduhwa boost Bosso

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwean born boxer in big career bout

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Fans bail out broke Bosso

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Boy dies in cart accident

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Police threaten to impound pirate taxes

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe to register virtual schools

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Man impregnates 15-year-old daughter

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Inflation pressures have dissipated, claims Mangudya

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Jane Ngwenya

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa's grandfather was raised in King Mzilikazi court

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe has no hand in UK deportations

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Ex-First Lady Banana buried

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Police warn against intercity travel

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Qatar Airways boost for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

BCC pampers Mayor with $25m Selbourne Park mansion

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Meet the new Zimbabwe Army Boss

2 hrs ago | 589 Views

'POLAD are cheer-leading autocracy' said MDC A - and who keeps giving the autocrats legitimacy

11 hrs ago | 367 Views

'Army must delink itself from ZANU PF' Jonathan Moyo says

15 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Mwonzora recalls 4 of Chamisa's Chipinge Urban councillors

17 hrs ago | 1540 Views

How big has Victor Wanyama's impact on Montreal been?

17 hrs ago | 570 Views

Mnangagwa awards his wife with 'Order of the Great Zimbabwe Silver'

18 hrs ago | 2682 Views

Massive corruption by Zimra officers

19 hrs ago | 3118 Views

Diasporians partner government in renovating Clinic

19 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Mboweni says Ramaphosa ship sailing in the wrong direction

20 hrs ago | 3981 Views

South Africa's political prisoner admitted to hospital

20 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Forex dealers besiege Bulawayo City council revenue hall

20 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Police find 16 stolen goats crammed in Honda Fit boot

20 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Citizen's arrest for Harare car thief found repainting stolen Quantum

20 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Sydney Malunga's son farm shut down...CIO boss fingered

21 hrs ago | 1671 Views

AU ambassador stands for the deceased pregnant minor

21 hrs ago | 1143 Views

BREAKING: Liberation fighter Jane Ngwenya dies

21 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Vapositori remembers Cyclone Idai Victims

22 hrs ago | 184 Views

Ramaphosa appoints Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as his communication/ propaganda minister

22 hrs ago | 596 Views

Ramaphosa appoints scandal-ridden Godongwana as finance minister

23 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Boycotting Zimbabwean elections is the best political tool

23 hrs ago | 592 Views

Zimbabwe leaders who have nothing to show for 40 years of misrule now find glory in liberation struggle tales

23 hrs ago | 1147 Views

So, we have abandoned 'One man, one vote!' for 'SOLID PLANS' to win rigged elections - how nauseating

23 hrs ago | 521 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days