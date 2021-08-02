Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa appoints Sigauke as new ZNA commander

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The new Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army is Lieutenant General David Sigauke with President Mnangagwa promoting him from major general and appointing him to the army command with effect from July 30.

Lt Gen Sigauke replaces the late Lt Gen Edzai Chimonyo who died last month.  As part of the reassignments within the top ranks of the army, Brigadier General Emmanuel Matatu was promoted by the President to Major General.

A third promotion came with the retirement of Brigadier General Sydney Bhebhe who moves to the retired list as a Major General. Before his promotion Lt Gen Sigauke was Chief of Staff general staff, the number two post in the army.  

His promotion has seen a general reassignment of senior army officers. Major General Kasirai Tazira moves from Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) headquarters, where he was Inspector General, to Army Headquarters as Chief of Staff general staff.

From left, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, new Army Chief of Staff Administration Staff Major General Emmanuel Matatu, newly promoted Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lieutenant General David Sigauke and Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda pose for a picture at Defence House in Harare yesterday.

In turn Maj Gen Paul Chima moves from Chief of Staff administration staff at army headquarters to ZDF headquarters as Inspector General while Maj Gen Matatu moves from the Zimbabwe National Defence University to Army Headquarters as Chief of Staff administration staff.

Maj Gen Hlanganani Dube remains at Army Headquarters as Chief of Staff quartermaster.

Conferring the new insignia of rank to the three promoted general officers, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said their promotion was an acknowledgement of the generals' loyalty, hard work and diligence. She urged the generals to continue demonstrating high levels of professionalism which earned them the recognition.

"I wish to express my sincere gratitude to His Excellency the President and Commander In Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for promoting these three general officers to the next higher rank," she said.

To the new ZNA Commander, Lt-Gen Sigauke, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said the appointment was challenging and came with many expectations from superiors.  

"As leader of the ZNA, you will be expected to rally soldiers in implementing Government programmes such as the NDS 1. You will also have responsibility to look after the welfare of the forces inculcating discipline and loyalty as well as capacitating them to adequately defend the country's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," she said.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said the promotion of Maj Gen Matatu was well deserved and would add value to the ZDF in the capacity he would serve. She said the Zimbabwe Defence Forces acknowledged Maj Gen Bhebhe's immense contribution during his long active service.

"Be reminded that the organisation will call upon you to render service, from time to time, tapping on your wealth of experience.

"It is my sincere hope that these three promotions inspire others as this is a reflection that the organisation rewards hardwork," she said.

Lt-Gen Sigauke thanked President Mnangagwa for the recognition given to the three generals which he said was a show of confidence and trust. He promised that the work left by the late commander Lt-Gen Edzai Chimonyo would be continued.

"As I take over, I will ensure the vision is brought to fruition. We promise to serve Zimbabwe and ensure its people and territorial integrity are safeguarded at all costs," he said.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

'Cop' flees, abondons rifle in failed robbery escapade

25 mins ago | 153 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kwekwe mayor, deputy

2 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mnangagwa accords wife national honour

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Apostolic sect sets condition for COVID-19 vaccines

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Court postpones NGOs court challenge against govt

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe's Auditor General partially independent, claims World Bank

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Man kills grandfather over witchcraft

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

New flights to ignite Kariba tourism

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

DDF to rehabilitate Sitezi-Mayezana road

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Chamisa has the mass' back

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Bulawayo residents exposed to diarrhoeal diseases

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Josta, Muduhwa boost Bosso

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwean born boxer in big career bout

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Fans bail out broke Bosso

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Boy dies in cart accident

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Police threaten to impound pirate taxes

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe to register virtual schools

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Man impregnates 15-year-old daughter

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Inflation pressures have dissipated, claims Mangudya

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Jane Ngwenya

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa's grandfather was raised in King Mzilikazi court

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe has no hand in UK deportations

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Ex-First Lady Banana buried

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Police warn against intercity travel

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Qatar Airways boost for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

BCC pampers Mayor with $25m Selbourne Park mansion

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Meet the new Zimbabwe Army Boss

2 hrs ago | 605 Views

'POLAD are cheer-leading autocracy' said MDC A - and who keeps giving the autocrats legitimacy

11 hrs ago | 367 Views

'Army must delink itself from ZANU PF' Jonathan Moyo says

15 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Mwonzora recalls 4 of Chamisa's Chipinge Urban councillors

17 hrs ago | 1542 Views

How big has Victor Wanyama's impact on Montreal been?

17 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mnangagwa awards his wife with 'Order of the Great Zimbabwe Silver'

18 hrs ago | 2683 Views

Massive corruption by Zimra officers

19 hrs ago | 3121 Views

Diasporians partner government in renovating Clinic

19 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Mboweni says Ramaphosa ship sailing in the wrong direction

20 hrs ago | 3984 Views

South Africa's political prisoner admitted to hospital

20 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Forex dealers besiege Bulawayo City council revenue hall

20 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Police find 16 stolen goats crammed in Honda Fit boot

20 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Citizen's arrest for Harare car thief found repainting stolen Quantum

20 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Sydney Malunga's son farm shut down...CIO boss fingered

21 hrs ago | 1673 Views

AU ambassador stands for the deceased pregnant minor

21 hrs ago | 1143 Views

BREAKING: Liberation fighter Jane Ngwenya dies

21 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Vapositori remembers Cyclone Idai Victims

22 hrs ago | 184 Views

Ramaphosa appoints Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as his communication/ propaganda minister

22 hrs ago | 596 Views

Ramaphosa appoints scandal-ridden Godongwana as finance minister

23 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Boycotting Zimbabwean elections is the best political tool

23 hrs ago | 592 Views

Zimbabwe leaders who have nothing to show for 40 years of misrule now find glory in liberation struggle tales

23 hrs ago | 1148 Views

So, we have abandoned 'One man, one vote!' for 'SOLID PLANS' to win rigged elections - how nauseating

23 hrs ago | 521 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days