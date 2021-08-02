Latest News Editor's Choice


Mwonzora recalls Kwekwe mayor, deputy

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora has recalled Kwekwe Mayor Angeline Kasipo and newly elected deputy mayor Melody Chingarande from their positions.

Another councillor, Washington Moyo, has also been recalled.

Council sources said although the trio is yet to be handed the letters of recall by early next week they will be booted out of council

Kasipo confirmed that though she is yet to have officially receive the letter of recall she has been informed of the boot.

"I've been informed by a very reliable source that myself and two other councillors have been recalled from council. I'm firm in my support of our president advocate Nelson Chamisa, our party and our party ideology. I went to council as a party deployee and if I'm recalled because of that then so be it. I really enjoyed my work as the Mayor of KweKwe City, I learnt a lot about how the local government sector in Zimbabwe work. I want to take this opportunity to thank all those I interacted with in the course of my work and I wish all of you success.  Let's all stay safe," Kasipo said.

The newly elected deputy mayor Chingarande who was elected this week was not immediately available for comment while Moyo said he has heard about his recall.

"I have heard about my recall, though I am yet to receive an official letter. We are expecting to receive the letters early next week," Moyo said.

MDC-T spokesperson Witness Dube was not available for comment.

The recalls have been triggered by the election of Chingarande earlier in the week.

MDC Alliance Midlands Provincial spokesperson Takavafira Zhou said the party is yet to get official communication on the recalls.

"We have not received concrete reports on this. What we however know is that Mwonzora's party was confident of getting the post but failed to do so because of our popularity in council. Mwonzora is certainly angry and under a boot of anger can do anything. We however want to inform him to realise that grassroots support is crucial in building a political party. We remain as of old impregnable and the people's court is the most respected court in politics," Zhou said.

Five councillors belonging to Mwonzora walked out of Chingarande's election Tuesday and vowed to fight the election.

Chingarande was elected by seven MDC Alliance councillors and a Zanu-PF councillor to replace  former deputy mayor Shadreck Tobaiwa who died two weeks ago.

Most Popular In 7 Days