New Kwekwe Deputy Mayor Recalled after serving 4 days in Office

by Fanuel Chinowaita

Kwekwe Deputy Mayor Melody Chingarande has been recalled yesterday with other two Councillors by MDC T led by Douglas.Chingarande was recalled together with Kasipo Angeline of ward 10 and Moyo Washington of ward 12.Speaking to Chingarande she said she remain an MDC Alliance member and can not be moved by Zanu-PF -MDC T recalls."I'm not moved by these Zanu-PF-MDCT recalls. I will remain resolute, loyal and pay allegiance to MDC Alliance."I Will not sell the struggle , the trust faith and hope of the ward 5 residents. I'm not a politician of the stomach, l was voted in by the people for the people hence i should continue serving these people wholeheartedly"The Residents are just innocent poor victims who still need me and all other cdes who have sacrificed to work, fight and stand for the rights of this brutal regime."I am the shortest serving female Deputy Mayor in the history of ZimbabweMelody Chingarande, Midlands Youth Secretary for Local government, Cllr wabantu."Douglas Mwonzora's MDC T has also recalled four Chipinge Urban Councillors yesterday.Speaking to MDC T National Spokesperson Witness Dube, he said these Councillors have been recalled because they no longer represent the Party but themselves."Is true that he have recalled people in those area you have alleged, is it going to affect service delivery?"Look, these people have already rebelled against the party which sent them to those councils. What it means is they are not taking instructions to the party as to how to provide service to people who voted the party into local government."They are renegade , they are running as the renegade official who are doing their things for their own personal gains."They had long left the path to service the community because once they part ways with the platform that was extended to them through the electorate then it means whatever they are doing is of their own making, is of their own thinking for their self reasons."So for those reasoned we envoked sections 29 K that if someone leaves a party and does not represent the interests of the party , then they can nolonger hold a public service portfolio or representative office like Council."So it's true, and the reasons are that and its a matter of the constitution of Zimbabwe. How the country is going to resolve the issue of by elections because we have Covid 19 still among us. It's another issue that we are going to look at as country collectively."But the fact of the matter is that those we have recalled were now solely in Office for their personal reasons and the part could not just standby and allow that to continue unabated", said Witnesses Dube.Chingarande became the Deputy Mayor when seat fell vacant after the death of former Mayor and Deputty mayor Alderman Shadreck Tobaiwa assed away last month.