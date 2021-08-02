Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Tendayi Darikwa takes Wigan Athletic captaincy

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago | Views
Tendayi Darikwa is the Wigan Athletic captain for the 2021/22 season, with Max Power and Jamie Jones forming the Club's leadership team as vice-captain and Club Captain.

Darikwa arrived at the Club in January, and instantly became a mainstay in the Latics starting side with his impressive displays down the right, helping to secure safety in Sky Bet League One.

With over 200 appearances in English football, and having worked with manager Leam Richardson before at Chesterfield, the new Latics skipper will look to lead the Club into a successful new era.

Max Power returned to the Club for his second spell this summer after time spent on Wearside with Sunderland. With years of experience in the Football League, and knowledge of the Club in a group of many new faces, Max will support Tendayi in leading by example.

Jamie Jones will remain as Club captain for the upcoming campaign following his outstanding display of leadership throughout last season.

The Latics keeper is moving into his fifth season at the DW Stadium, and stepped forward magnificently last year to provide constant leadership and stability to the Club's playing group.

Speaking about the Captaincy change for the new season, Leam Richardson told wiganathletic.com:

"This year, we will be going with outfield players as our captain's, as that's how I liked it as a player.

"Jamie will still be representing the players heavily within the dressing room, and on the training field because that's what he does - being the top class professional that he is.

"I felt that it was important that Jamie led the group last year. He is a senior figure who has the qualities in which young lads feel comfortable going to him. He's really receptive in many reasons and he stepped-up fantastically.

"He didn't show any lack of emotion or any diligence in trying to move away from the situation, and I thought he handled the situation really well last year."

"We're very fortunate now with our new group that we've got a certain quality within it.

"This comes from the likes of Jamie Jones and Ben Amos. Jack Whatmough is a leader himself, and Tom Naylor has represented a fantastic Football Club in Portsmouth as captain, too.

"But this year, we will have Tendayi Darikwa as Captain, and Max Power as vice-captain.

"I have got that relationship with them from the past, and I feel they have the qualities to take it on. They can be that go-to between the management group and the playing squad, and they can solve any issues or problems.

"They are very experienced lads, and they have got the compassion from most of the lads."

Source - wiganathletic

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Council planner dishes out 30 residential stands to ZANU PF youths

31 mins ago | 121 Views

Two die in head-on collision

33 mins ago | 210 Views

The same Eddy Cross said, 'U Tsvangirai yi Nkosi yami' Bootlicked; MDC-T now jumps to bed with Zanu PF

37 mins ago | 124 Views

Chiwenga back in Zimbabwe after Beijing Covid-19 scare

1 hr ago | 585 Views

Mnangagwa's new Gukurahundi whitewash

1 hr ago | 333 Views

Ginimbi's Bentley, Rolls Royce still impounded

1 hr ago | 482 Views

Prominent lawyer in conflict of interest storm

1 hr ago | 287 Views

New Kwekwe Deputy Mayor Recalled after serving 4 days in Office

1 hr ago | 141 Views

BREAKING: Robert Martin Gumbura dies?

3 hrs ago | 3009 Views

BREAKING: Mozambican named amongst top 5 global terrorists

10 hrs ago | 3094 Views

Don't be a victim of Online Blackmail

10 hrs ago | 459 Views

A 'perfect' leader, incapable of erring, is the worst leader!

10 hrs ago | 574 Views

'Cop' flees, abondons rifle in failed robbery escapade

11 hrs ago | 2879 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kwekwe mayor, deputy

13 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Sigauke as new ZNA commander

13 hrs ago | 2364 Views

Mnangagwa accords wife national honour

13 hrs ago | 845 Views

Apostolic sect sets condition for COVID-19 vaccines

13 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Court postpones NGOs court challenge against govt

13 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe's Auditor General partially independent, claims World Bank

13 hrs ago | 485 Views

Man kills grandfather over witchcraft

13 hrs ago | 464 Views

New flights to ignite Kariba tourism

13 hrs ago | 350 Views

DDF to rehabilitate Sitezi-Mayezana road

13 hrs ago | 141 Views

Chamisa has the mass' back

13 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Bulawayo residents exposed to diarrhoeal diseases

13 hrs ago | 102 Views

Josta, Muduhwa boost Bosso

13 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwean born boxer in big career bout

13 hrs ago | 209 Views

Fans bail out broke Bosso

13 hrs ago | 245 Views

Boy dies in cart accident

13 hrs ago | 322 Views

Police threaten to impound pirate taxes

13 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe to register virtual schools

13 hrs ago | 261 Views

Man impregnates 15-year-old daughter

13 hrs ago | 500 Views

Inflation pressures have dissipated, claims Mangudya

13 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Jane Ngwenya

13 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mnangagwa's grandfather was raised in King Mzilikazi court

13 hrs ago | 971 Views

Zimbabwe has no hand in UK deportations

13 hrs ago | 128 Views

Ex-First Lady Banana buried

13 hrs ago | 185 Views

Police warn against intercity travel

13 hrs ago | 207 Views

Qatar Airways boost for Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 206 Views

BCC pampers Mayor with $25m Selbourne Park mansion

13 hrs ago | 334 Views

Meet the new Zimbabwe Army Boss

13 hrs ago | 1633 Views

'POLAD are cheer-leading autocracy' said MDC A - and who keeps giving the autocrats legitimacy

22 hrs ago | 455 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days