Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Home wedding venues banned

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has barred homeowners from turning their properties in the city into weddings and functions venues amid revelations that only 21 of such venues are legally registered with the local authority.

Over the years a number of residential properties in the city have been turned into weddings and functions venues with the property owners taking advantage of the lack of upmarket garden venues in the city. However, the local authority has declared the move illegal noting that the venues were a nuisance to their neighbours.

According to a council confidential report, facilities that can now host weddings and functions are community halls, places of assembly, social clubs, institutions (colleges, schools and creches), stadia, hotels and recreational facilities. BCC has since come up with a policy where all venues have to be located away from residential properties in a bid to bring back peace and tranquility within residential zones.

"Weddings and functions venues in residential properties have become a trend over the past decade with people looking to cash in on the trend, much to the disappointment of neighbours who prefer peace and solitude within their neighbourhoods. This policy serves to establish a basis on how to manage and control weddings and functions venues by relocating them away from residential properties and restrict them to suitable zones that can cope with such uses. It aims at bringing back peace and tranquility within residential zones," reads the council report.

The local authority noted that these venues began with just two in the cityGreen gardens and Grand Palm lodge but the trend has since grown to unprecedented levels hence the need to intervene and ensure sanity prevails.

Council noted that anyone wishing to operate a wedding and functions venue must be issued with a development permit in line with Statutory Instrument 216 of 1994, Regional Town and Planning (Use group regulations).

"The city has to monitor these activities within residential developments as to prevent any nuisance that might arise due to the operation of the weddings and functions venues. Over the time, council has received numerous complaints and negative comments from neighbouring property owners, complaining about noise nuisance, littering and fouling of the surroundings, blocking of access roads and invasion of privacy.

"On the other hand applications for these venues seem to be on the rise, there has been a sudden crunch on these during these Covid-19 times. Any neighbour could handle one or two raging weddings a year, however, in what has become a weekly fantasy island event, neighbours are fed up and are throwing every law possible in the hope of shutting them down," reads the report.

Some of the negative impacts posed by these weddings and functions venues, as identified by the BCC's town planning department are; noise pollution, lack of ablution facilities, pollution, lack of parking space and traffic congestion, most of the properties do not have the capacity to accommodate over 100 people, risk of food poisoning and the illegal serving of alcohol within residential properties.

The local authority further resolved that the 21 weddings and functions venues legally registered with BCC will be the only ones allowed to operate while no other new applications will be entertained.

"The existing weddings and functions venues are to be left operating and enjoy existing oversight, however, should they cease operations for a period longer than 24 months, the development permit shall lapse and become invalid.

On the other hand, the existing weddings and functions venues which pose the above-mentioned challenges shall be dealt with in terms of the conditions of the respective development permits. Depending on the challenges posed, the respective development permit might be revoked by council," reads the report.

Source - sundaynews

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Legacy of a self-extolling leader is short-lived and soon forgotten

49 mins ago | 127 Views

Justice minister challenged to relook into laws regarding wrongful arrest and detention to compensate victims

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

On land, Mugabe walked path other African leaders would not

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mugabe dies

2 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Mugabe's remains could still be exhumed

2 hrs ago | 879 Views

Gumbura died from Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 599 Views

NUST lecturer in aggressive new push to grab Esidakeni Farm

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Electricity generation resumes at Hwange after fault, easing power cuts

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

How MDC-T lost a safe constituency

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Politics behind Mnangagwa's 'buying spree'

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Employees may be compelled to take Covid-19 vaccine

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe's online content creators under siege

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Banks to start paying interest on savings accounts

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

BNC dumps Glencore, strikes fresh deal

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Prospect Resources makes new Zimbabwe find

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Chrome export ban sends tremors

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Companies flout tax directive

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Lupane's long wait for hospital

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwean businessman wins top Africa award

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Prominent cleric in sex scandal

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Man jailed for stealing lover's phone

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

War veterans children get gold claims

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bulawayo businessman dies of Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 432 Views

Government dismisses social media reports on teachers

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Government reclaims 220 mining claims in Matabeleland South

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bosso raise US$4000 from members

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Man sets alight ex-lover's house

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

NRZ lays off 300 workers, spokesman suspended

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Over 65% work done at BF to meet Caf standards

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Bus operators defiant

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Injiva robber killed, two injured in heist gone wrong

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Collateral-free loans for pensioners

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

ZACC aiming for 99% convictions

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Chiwenga consoles Jane Ngwenya family

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

New details on Intermarket bank heist

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

We need new heroes!

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Shocking bills for Covid-19 patients

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Auxilia Mnangagwa more than a hero, she deserves the award

10 hrs ago | 717 Views

Council planner dishes out 30 residential stands to ZANU PF youths

15 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Two die in head-on collision

15 hrs ago | 1956 Views

The same Eddy Cross said, 'U Tsvangirai yi Nkosi yami' Bootlicked; MDC-T now jumps to bed with Zanu PF

15 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Tendayi Darikwa takes Wigan Athletic captaincy

15 hrs ago | 566 Views

Chiwenga back in Zimbabwe after Beijing Covid-19 scare

16 hrs ago | 2467 Views

Mnangagwa's new Gukurahundi whitewash

16 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Ginimbi's Bentley, Rolls Royce still impounded

16 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Prominent lawyer in conflict of interest storm

16 hrs ago | 1154 Views

New Kwekwe Deputy Mayor Recalled after serving 4 days in Office

16 hrs ago | 340 Views

BREAKING: Robert Martin Gumbura dies?

17 hrs ago | 5642 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days