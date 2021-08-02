Over 65% work done at BF to meet Caf standards

News / Local

by Staff reporter

OVER 65 percent of the work has been carried out at Barbourfields Stadium for the facility to meet Confederation of African Football (Caf) standards with funds for the renovations having come from the Bulawayo Metropolitan Province's Devolution Funds allocation.According to a report on the devolution projects that have so far been undertaken from last year to date, Bulawayo provincial development coordinator, Paul Nyoni said $13,4 million was allocated to Barbourfields for the stadia to get up to the levels required by Caf. The money was from central government. Nyoni said what is outstanding works at Emagumeni includes the importation of floodlights, which has been affected by the coronavirus induced lockdowns."Barbourfields Stadium Rehabilitation: Z$13,4 million was allocated for the rehabilitation of Babourfields to meet Caf standards. Over 65 percent of the work has been completed with the outstanding work being affected by lockdowns as it involves imports such as for floodlights,'' reads part of Nyoni's report.At the moment, Barbourfields only has a greenlight to be a venue for matches involving youth and women's teams. Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa in March said significant work has been done at Barbourfields.She said the facility now has standard football facilities, including a well-maintained pitch Caf compliant goal posts and nets, changing rooms, mixed zone area, parking as well as a disabled ramp to assist people living with disabilities access the venue.Government last year sprung into action when Caf condemned all the country's stadiums, which left Zimbabwe at the risk of playing home matches in foreign lands. Due to some of the renovations that have taken place, Caf have provided provisional clearance for the National Sports Stadium (NSS) to host international matches.NSS was also spruced up with Government funding. NSS was the venue for two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers when Zimbabwe took on Algeria in November last year and Zambia in March. Caf have also temporarily cleared the biggest stadium in the country to host Zimbabwe's Fifa World Cup qualifiers which start next month.The continental football governing body in April fined the Zimbabwe Football Association for lack of facilities at the NSS during Zimbabwe's match against Zambia.