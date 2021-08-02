Bosso raise US$4000 from members

News / Local

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS have managed to pay off part of players salaries with funds raised through donations from members, supporters as well as other well-wishers.Bosso had as of yesterday morning received a total of US$4 421, R16 074.30 and ZWL57 410 through contributions. The funds are meant to pay salaries for Highlanders players, technical staff as well as members of the secretariat.Players, who were still to be paid their salaries from June have since received something from the donations.The players had become restless and at the end of last month, they besieged the club's offices and were reported to have demanded to be released from their contracts since their employer had failed to pay them.However, no player has officially written to the club to request that his contract be terminated, with Highlanders said to be eagerly waiting for the written requests and ready to clear anyone who wants to leave Amahlolanyama since the Bosso leadership is of the view that there is no value in holding on to footballers when there is no football being played in the country at the moment.Highlanders treasurer, Donald Ndebele last month launched a passionate plea for assistance in order to meet some of the club's expenses.