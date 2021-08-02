Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

War veterans children get gold claims

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CHILDREN of war veterans have started reaping the fruits of the country's independence amid revelations that Government has given them an opportunity to be economic actors.

Through their organisation, Children of Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (CZLWVA), several opportunities have been availed to the children since the ushering in of the Second Republic, with gold claims being one of their latest acquisitions.

The organisation's leadership and members took time to reflect on their journeys since the formation of the organisation. CZLWVA Bulawayo provincial chairperson Gift Muhomba said they have managed to secure gold claims in Bubi District, Matabeleland North province.

"The project is set to benefit and empower all children of war veterans in the province. It is also set to assist the association in mobilising young people to vote for Zanu-PF in 2023," he said.

Muhomba said the project had been running on the sidelines of other activities in terms of planning before it was launched.

"To date the association through assistance from Nigel Shamu, one of our own youths, has managed to erect a 400KV transformer valued at US$44 000 and a three-kilometre power line which will be servicing the mine for dewatering of shafts and servicing the plants. The power line is also set to benefit the rural community of Inyathi.

Above all this, there is also a 40 hectare piece of land which is set to have greenhouses erected soon," he said.

Secretary for Lands and Mining Tavengwa Nebeta said the mining claims are set to transform their lives.

"With these mining claims, we now see a better future for ourselves, we are happy that the new dispensation remembered children of war veterans. We will work hard until all children are empowered. We want to treasure the hard work that our departed parents put in for us to enjoy the Zimbabwe they fought for," he said.
CZNLWVA national chairman Raymond Chiwara said they were benefitting from many projects across the country.

"The projects that we are doing for the children are many and they will change the lives of children of war veterans. In Matabeleland North and Mashonaland West provinces we have secured gold claims and they have started mining. So, we know good things will come out of that venture," said Chiwara.

The association has also ventured into agriculture projects.

"We sourced and distributed Sesame seed to our members all over Zimbabwe. Approximately 1 000 children of war veterans benefitted from this initiative. In Mashonaland East we have gardens that are producing onions. Sanctions have also bedevilled us as a country but we are grateful to President Mnangagwa for his re-engagement efforts to make sure that the hostility between Zimbabwe and the West ease up. We are grateful for his contribution that he has made to ensure Zimbabwe returns to its bread basket status," he said.

He applauded the Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution throughout the country who have assisted the members.

"The Government has been very helpful through the various Resident Ministers who are working well with us. We are happy with the effort that they have put in so far to keep our association going and that our welfare is looked into," added Chiwara.

Chiwara said the nation's commemorations of Heroes and Defence Forces Day must be treasured.

"Heroes Day is special, lest people forget that it took the sacrifice of gallant sons and daughters of this country to join the liberation struggle. Many are lying in unmarked graves in the bushes of Zambia and Mozambique.

"They never returned home and that sacrifice that they showed must never be tampered with or forgotten. It must not be looked down upon, this is a time to look back at where the nation came from. People without roots are lost and have no identity, our identity is tied to the liberation struggle," he said.

Source - sundaynews

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Legacy of a self-extolling leader is short-lived and soon forgotten

49 mins ago | 127 Views

Justice minister challenged to relook into laws regarding wrongful arrest and detention to compensate victims

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

On land, Mugabe walked path other African leaders would not

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mugabe dies

2 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Mugabe's remains could still be exhumed

2 hrs ago | 879 Views

Gumbura died from Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 599 Views

NUST lecturer in aggressive new push to grab Esidakeni Farm

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Electricity generation resumes at Hwange after fault, easing power cuts

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

How MDC-T lost a safe constituency

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Politics behind Mnangagwa's 'buying spree'

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Employees may be compelled to take Covid-19 vaccine

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe's online content creators under siege

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Banks to start paying interest on savings accounts

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

BNC dumps Glencore, strikes fresh deal

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Prospect Resources makes new Zimbabwe find

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Chrome export ban sends tremors

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Companies flout tax directive

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Lupane's long wait for hospital

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwean businessman wins top Africa award

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Prominent cleric in sex scandal

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Man jailed for stealing lover's phone

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Bulawayo businessman dies of Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 432 Views

Government dismisses social media reports on teachers

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Government reclaims 220 mining claims in Matabeleland South

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bosso raise US$4000 from members

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Man sets alight ex-lover's house

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

NRZ lays off 300 workers, spokesman suspended

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Over 65% work done at BF to meet Caf standards

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Bus operators defiant

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Injiva robber killed, two injured in heist gone wrong

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Home wedding venues banned

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Collateral-free loans for pensioners

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

ZACC aiming for 99% convictions

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Chiwenga consoles Jane Ngwenya family

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

New details on Intermarket bank heist

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

We need new heroes!

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Shocking bills for Covid-19 patients

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Auxilia Mnangagwa more than a hero, she deserves the award

10 hrs ago | 717 Views

Council planner dishes out 30 residential stands to ZANU PF youths

15 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Two die in head-on collision

15 hrs ago | 1956 Views

The same Eddy Cross said, 'U Tsvangirai yi Nkosi yami' Bootlicked; MDC-T now jumps to bed with Zanu PF

15 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Tendayi Darikwa takes Wigan Athletic captaincy

15 hrs ago | 566 Views

Chiwenga back in Zimbabwe after Beijing Covid-19 scare

16 hrs ago | 2467 Views

Mnangagwa's new Gukurahundi whitewash

16 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Ginimbi's Bentley, Rolls Royce still impounded

16 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Prominent lawyer in conflict of interest storm

16 hrs ago | 1154 Views

New Kwekwe Deputy Mayor Recalled after serving 4 days in Office

16 hrs ago | 340 Views

BREAKING: Robert Martin Gumbura dies?

17 hrs ago | 5642 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days