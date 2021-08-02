War veterans children get gold claims

News / Local

by Staff reporter

CHILDREN of war veterans have started reaping the fruits of the country's independence amid revelations that Government has given them an opportunity to be economic actors.Through their organisation, Children of Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (CZLWVA), several opportunities have been availed to the children since the ushering in of the Second Republic, with gold claims being one of their latest acquisitions.The organisation's leadership and members took time to reflect on their journeys since the formation of the organisation. CZLWVA Bulawayo provincial chairperson Gift Muhomba said they have managed to secure gold claims in Bubi District, Matabeleland North province."The project is set to benefit and empower all children of war veterans in the province. It is also set to assist the association in mobilising young people to vote for Zanu-PF in 2023," he said.Muhomba said the project had been running on the sidelines of other activities in terms of planning before it was launched."To date the association through assistance from Nigel Shamu, one of our own youths, has managed to erect a 400KV transformer valued at US$44 000 and a three-kilometre power line which will be servicing the mine for dewatering of shafts and servicing the plants. The power line is also set to benefit the rural community of Inyathi.Above all this, there is also a 40 hectare piece of land which is set to have greenhouses erected soon," he said.Secretary for Lands and Mining Tavengwa Nebeta said the mining claims are set to transform their lives."With these mining claims, we now see a better future for ourselves, we are happy that the new dispensation remembered children of war veterans. We will work hard until all children are empowered. We want to treasure the hard work that our departed parents put in for us to enjoy the Zimbabwe they fought for," he said.CZNLWVA national chairman Raymond Chiwara said they were benefitting from many projects across the country."The projects that we are doing for the children are many and they will change the lives of children of war veterans. In Matabeleland North and Mashonaland West provinces we have secured gold claims and they have started mining. So, we know good things will come out of that venture," said Chiwara.The association has also ventured into agriculture projects."We sourced and distributed Sesame seed to our members all over Zimbabwe. Approximately 1 000 children of war veterans benefitted from this initiative. In Mashonaland East we have gardens that are producing onions. Sanctions have also bedevilled us as a country but we are grateful to President Mnangagwa for his re-engagement efforts to make sure that the hostility between Zimbabwe and the West ease up. We are grateful for his contribution that he has made to ensure Zimbabwe returns to its bread basket status," he said.He applauded the Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution throughout the country who have assisted the members."The Government has been very helpful through the various Resident Ministers who are working well with us. We are happy with the effort that they have put in so far to keep our association going and that our welfare is looked into," added Chiwara.Chiwara said the nation's commemorations of Heroes and Defence Forces Day must be treasured."Heroes Day is special, lest people forget that it took the sacrifice of gallant sons and daughters of this country to join the liberation struggle. Many are lying in unmarked graves in the bushes of Zambia and Mozambique."They never returned home and that sacrifice that they showed must never be tampered with or forgotten. It must not be looked down upon, this is a time to look back at where the nation came from. People without roots are lost and have no identity, our identity is tied to the liberation struggle," he said.