Man jailed for stealing lover's phone

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE love of beer earned a Bindura man a stint in jail after he stole his girlfriend's cell phone to sell and then buy some beer.Emmanuel Katikitika (23) was sentenced to two months in prison by Bindura magistrate Samantha Dhlamini yesterday for stealing Ruvimbo Muzuva's itel P36 mobile phone.Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo said on April 26, Katikita visited Muzuva (38) at her canteen where she sells sadza.While the complainant was busy serving her clients, the convict stole her mobile phone which was in her satchel.He was seen by one of Muzuva's clients.Muzuva called him demanding her phone and he promised to bring it back, but instead went on to sell it and bought beer with the proceeds.Katikita was arrested while drunk.