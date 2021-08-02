Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Prominent cleric in sex scandal

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A prominent Mutare church leader, who is in an eye of a storm after his alleged adulterous relationships with married congregants were exposed, has been described as a "manipulative and deceitful character" in court papers.

It has also emerged that Royal Family International Ministries bishop Action Komani, who once faced rape charges, is having sleepless nights as his church is crumbling with congregants leaving as they accuse him of being a pervert.

Komani recently lost a court case where he was seeking to gag church members from going public with his alleged adulterous relationships with married women.

Mutare magistrate Notebulgah Muchineripi dealt a major blow to Komani after ruling that Maxwell Kusasira and his wife Patience had the right to publicise any information about the clergyman.

Komani is alleged to have had an adulterous relationship with Patience with whom he sired a child.

Kusasira and Patience had agreed to publicise the adulterous affair before Komani sought to block them.

Komani also applied for a peace order against the couple, saying they were harassing him through text messages.

However, court papers in possession of this publication have opened a can of worms.

In his founding affidavit Kusasira narrated how his wife was manipulated and how she is suffering emotional trauma from the sexual shenanigans.

"Sometime in December 2014, we had a minor misunderstanding and as a young couple we sought for counselling from the applicant (Komani), but later on the applicant started to make constant check-ups on my wife," he wrote.

"On Sunday January 3, 2015 soon after the Sunday service at church, he invited my wife for counselling at his house in (Fairbridge) Park on the 6th of January 2015, she went there as per appointment. "After counselling he prayed for her, but during the prayer session he poured anointing oil on her head and pronounced that ‘from now on you are my Esther'. She did not get the full meaning of the pronouncement.

"She stated that she was asked of her (HIV) status and the last time she got tested.

"When she was about to leave, she was told to hang around in the (central business district) area because he was going to look for her at the end of the day."

He added: "When she was already at Sakubva rank in a kombi to go home the applicant called her to check where she was and he instructed her to come and meet him at Total service station.

She went there and was asked to get into a car and they drove off to Edus Lodge in Bishop Avenue in Yeovil.

"Whilst inside the car, he asked for sexual favours and she refused. He manipulated her, coerced and misinformed her.

"He said that for her marriage to be saved she must give in to his sexual demands as this would help to sustain her marriage. He sexually exploited her on the day.

"He said whatever had happened was the solution to her marriage problems and also for his marriage since he was also having marital challenges with his wife.

"She was isolated from her friends, relatives and colleagues and was supposed to share her problems only with him.

"He continued with his sexual exploitation on her and several times she told him to stop exploiting her for sex.

"He sexually exploited her several times and she attempted to commit suicide twice."

Recently, Komani's pastors, Abel Chamboko, Tinashe Nzou and Bella Mutandiri also appeared before Mutare magistrate Xavier Chipato seeking a peace order against Brenda Dheka and Loveness Chaita, who also alleged that bishop wanted to sexually abuse them.

They accused the duo of tarnishing the image of the church.

The application was dismissed and it also opened a can of worms with Dheka telling the court that Komani promised to spoil her despite her being married.

Source - the standard

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Legacy of a self-extolling leader is short-lived and soon forgotten

49 mins ago | 128 Views

Justice minister challenged to relook into laws regarding wrongful arrest and detention to compensate victims

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

On land, Mugabe walked path other African leaders would not

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mugabe dies

2 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Mugabe's remains could still be exhumed

2 hrs ago | 880 Views

Gumbura died from Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 600 Views

NUST lecturer in aggressive new push to grab Esidakeni Farm

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Electricity generation resumes at Hwange after fault, easing power cuts

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

How MDC-T lost a safe constituency

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Politics behind Mnangagwa's 'buying spree'

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Employees may be compelled to take Covid-19 vaccine

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe's online content creators under siege

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Banks to start paying interest on savings accounts

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

BNC dumps Glencore, strikes fresh deal

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Prospect Resources makes new Zimbabwe find

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Chrome export ban sends tremors

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Companies flout tax directive

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Lupane's long wait for hospital

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwean businessman wins top Africa award

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Man jailed for stealing lover's phone

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

War veterans children get gold claims

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bulawayo businessman dies of Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 433 Views

Government dismisses social media reports on teachers

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Government reclaims 220 mining claims in Matabeleland South

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bosso raise US$4000 from members

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Man sets alight ex-lover's house

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

NRZ lays off 300 workers, spokesman suspended

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Over 65% work done at BF to meet Caf standards

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bus operators defiant

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Injiva robber killed, two injured in heist gone wrong

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Home wedding venues banned

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Collateral-free loans for pensioners

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

ZACC aiming for 99% convictions

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Chiwenga consoles Jane Ngwenya family

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

New details on Intermarket bank heist

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

We need new heroes!

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Shocking bills for Covid-19 patients

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Auxilia Mnangagwa more than a hero, she deserves the award

10 hrs ago | 717 Views

Council planner dishes out 30 residential stands to ZANU PF youths

15 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Two die in head-on collision

15 hrs ago | 1956 Views

The same Eddy Cross said, 'U Tsvangirai yi Nkosi yami' Bootlicked; MDC-T now jumps to bed with Zanu PF

15 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Tendayi Darikwa takes Wigan Athletic captaincy

15 hrs ago | 566 Views

Chiwenga back in Zimbabwe after Beijing Covid-19 scare

16 hrs ago | 2467 Views

Mnangagwa's new Gukurahundi whitewash

16 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Ginimbi's Bentley, Rolls Royce still impounded

16 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Prominent lawyer in conflict of interest storm

16 hrs ago | 1154 Views

New Kwekwe Deputy Mayor Recalled after serving 4 days in Office

16 hrs ago | 340 Views

BREAKING: Robert Martin Gumbura dies?

17 hrs ago | 5642 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days