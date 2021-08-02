Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwean businessman wins top Africa award

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean investor Ken Sharpe on Friday joined some of Africa's leading business moguls, who were honoured at the Forbes Best of Africa Awards held virtually by the Foreign investment Network (FiN) Leadership and Philanthropy Round Rable.

Sharpe, chairman of property developing firm West Properties, became the first Zimbabwean to be recognised in Forbes Best of Africa Awards where he bagged the best of Africa Award of Excellence innovative chief executive officer of the year award.

in accepting the award, Sharpe said: "My dream is to bring to Zimbabwe what i have seen in other countries.

"There is no reason why we can't bring Dubai here in Zimbabwe."

"I see hope and a bright future for Zimbabwe, i know we can build Zimbabwe and we are doing that brick by brick," he said.

"Africa is a continent of enormous, but untapped opportunity, mostly the news from Africa is negative — about corruption, inept leadership and mediocrity, but that is not the whole story."

The guest of honour at the event was the Nigerian vice-president Yemi Osinbajo, represented by the country's minister of Trade and investment Niyi Adebayo, who delivered the goodwill message during the event.

Analysts described the event as one of the biggest and most prestigious in 2021 meant to celebrate important personalities, who have and continue to have significant influence on the business, political, leadership and economic landscape of Africa.

Mark Furlong, president of Customs Solutions at Forbes presented the awards with Sharpe being one of the recipients, who bagged a gong.

Other winners at the event included Wendy Ackerman, a prominent Cape Town businesswoman who received the Forbes Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ackerman was instrumental in the development of the Pick-n-Pay brand alongside her husband, Raymond.

Ghadiyali Zuliquar, a multi-faceted technocrat, businessman and leading entrepreneur in the Middle East, Dalith Steiger, co-founder of the award-winning, Startup, Swiss Cognitive, Rajan Mahtani, a Zambian business magnate, chairman of Finance Bank Zambia Limited and Sam Matekane, an entrepreneur and chairman of Matekane Group of Companies Lesotho were also among the recipients.

Source - the standard

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Legacy of a self-extolling leader is short-lived and soon forgotten

54 mins ago | 134 Views

Justice minister challenged to relook into laws regarding wrongful arrest and detention to compensate victims

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

On land, Mugabe walked path other African leaders would not

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mugabe dies

2 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Mugabe's remains could still be exhumed

2 hrs ago | 909 Views

Gumbura died from Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 610 Views

NUST lecturer in aggressive new push to grab Esidakeni Farm

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

Electricity generation resumes at Hwange after fault, easing power cuts

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

How MDC-T lost a safe constituency

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Politics behind Mnangagwa's 'buying spree'

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Employees may be compelled to take Covid-19 vaccine

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe's online content creators under siege

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Banks to start paying interest on savings accounts

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

BNC dumps Glencore, strikes fresh deal

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Prospect Resources makes new Zimbabwe find

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Chrome export ban sends tremors

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Companies flout tax directive

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Lupane's long wait for hospital

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Prominent cleric in sex scandal

3 hrs ago | 406 Views

Man jailed for stealing lover's phone

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

War veterans children get gold claims

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Bulawayo businessman dies of Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 435 Views

Government dismisses social media reports on teachers

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Government reclaims 220 mining claims in Matabeleland South

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Bosso raise US$4000 from members

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Man sets alight ex-lover's house

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

NRZ lays off 300 workers, spokesman suspended

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Over 65% work done at BF to meet Caf standards

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bus operators defiant

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Injiva robber killed, two injured in heist gone wrong

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

Home wedding venues banned

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Collateral-free loans for pensioners

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

ZACC aiming for 99% convictions

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chiwenga consoles Jane Ngwenya family

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

New details on Intermarket bank heist

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

We need new heroes!

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Shocking bills for Covid-19 patients

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Auxilia Mnangagwa more than a hero, she deserves the award

10 hrs ago | 720 Views

Council planner dishes out 30 residential stands to ZANU PF youths

15 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Two die in head-on collision

15 hrs ago | 1959 Views

The same Eddy Cross said, 'U Tsvangirai yi Nkosi yami' Bootlicked; MDC-T now jumps to bed with Zanu PF

15 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Tendayi Darikwa takes Wigan Athletic captaincy

15 hrs ago | 567 Views

Chiwenga back in Zimbabwe after Beijing Covid-19 scare

16 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Mnangagwa's new Gukurahundi whitewash

16 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Ginimbi's Bentley, Rolls Royce still impounded

16 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Prominent lawyer in conflict of interest storm

16 hrs ago | 1155 Views

New Kwekwe Deputy Mayor Recalled after serving 4 days in Office

16 hrs ago | 341 Views

BREAKING: Robert Martin Gumbura dies?

17 hrs ago | 5648 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days