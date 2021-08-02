Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Banks to start paying interest on savings accounts

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S banks have agreed to scrap punitive charges and start paying interests on savings accounts and fixed term deposits in a landmark deal that could see customers trooping back to make longer term savings and boost the on-lending war chest to industries.

Before the deal announced by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya in his mid-term monetary policy statement last Thursday, banks had enjoyed a free ride, charging high transaction fees and other costs on accounts, while offering no interests on savings.

Out of a combined $15,1 billion in net profits posted by the sector during the first half of 2021, a significant share was generated from transactional fees and charges after banks maintained their cautious lending strategy, which last week courted concern from George Guvamatanga, the permanent secretary in the Finance and Economic Development ministry.

Without straying out of normal banking processes, the financial system earns most of its revenue from interest income — the profit that banks charge on loans to customers.

The free ride enjoyed by banks has flourished under the watch of the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe, the watchdog that has reduced itself to making price surveys without raising a voice against rampant consumer rights violations on the market.

Mangudya said banks began computing interest on savings from July 1, after a fresh round of talks with the Bankers' Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ).

"In recognition of the role played by savings and deposits in the economy and the need to support financial inclusion and development, the bank engaged the Bankers' Association of Zimbabwe on the need to comply with Statutory Instrument 65A of 2020 on the payment of interest on savings accounts," Mangudya said.

"As a result, effective 1st July 2021, banking institutions scrapped bank charges on savings accounts and fixed term deposits and also agreed to offer minimum interest rates.

"The bank, in consultation with the Deposit Protection Board, is exploring mechanisms to protect foreign currency deposits."

Under the deal, banks agreed to pay 5% interest per annum on Zimbabwe dollar savings accounts and a minimum of 1% per annum interest on United States dollar savings.

The central bank said banks would also pay a minimum of 10% annual interest on Zimbabwe dollar indexed fixed term deposits, while United States dollar denominated fixed term deposits would attract 2,5% annual interest.

But banks had paid dearly for their "zero interest on savings, punitive charges strategy".

Consumers held on to their funds at home, sparking a liquidity crisis that has been amplified by a thriving currency trade on the streets.

It has been a "no win situation" across the economy, with companies struggling to access credit lines to import raw materials and industrial equipment.

Payments of interest on deposits has been a sticking issue since ex RBZ boss Gideon Gono was at the helm of the financial system between 2003 and 2013.

Gono was a lone voice in slamming banks' determination to loot.

To force banks to pay interests on deposits, government issued Statutory Instrument (SI) 65A of 2020, but in Thursday's announcement, Mangudya appeared to say the ad hoc law had also been ignored.

Banks were sitting on US$1,7 billion in domicile liquidity as at July 31, which may not be offloaded soon, as Mangudya said the cautious lending would continue.

The banks deal was one of a few new developments announced last Thursday, as Mangudya chose to stick to current policies, saying they had worked well in frustrating inflationary pressures and keeping money supply growth in check.

But the crisis confronting the Zimbabwean consumer is that banking now appears to be a complex process.

Without honesty on the part of the financial system or constant follow up by authorities to see if banks would be sticking to their word, the July deal could become another empty promise.

The central bank chief said the banking sector posted a combined $15,1 billion net profits during the first half of the year, after riding out headwinds posed by the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Source - the standard

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Legacy of a self-extolling leader is short-lived and soon forgotten

49 mins ago | 128 Views

Justice minister challenged to relook into laws regarding wrongful arrest and detention to compensate victims

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

On land, Mugabe walked path other African leaders would not

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mugabe dies

2 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Mugabe's remains could still be exhumed

2 hrs ago | 880 Views

Gumbura died from Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 600 Views

NUST lecturer in aggressive new push to grab Esidakeni Farm

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Electricity generation resumes at Hwange after fault, easing power cuts

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

How MDC-T lost a safe constituency

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Politics behind Mnangagwa's 'buying spree'

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Employees may be compelled to take Covid-19 vaccine

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe's online content creators under siege

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

BNC dumps Glencore, strikes fresh deal

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Prospect Resources makes new Zimbabwe find

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Chrome export ban sends tremors

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Companies flout tax directive

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Lupane's long wait for hospital

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwean businessman wins top Africa award

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Prominent cleric in sex scandal

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

Man jailed for stealing lover's phone

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

War veterans children get gold claims

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bulawayo businessman dies of Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 433 Views

Government dismisses social media reports on teachers

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Government reclaims 220 mining claims in Matabeleland South

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bosso raise US$4000 from members

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Man sets alight ex-lover's house

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

NRZ lays off 300 workers, spokesman suspended

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Over 65% work done at BF to meet Caf standards

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bus operators defiant

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Injiva robber killed, two injured in heist gone wrong

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Home wedding venues banned

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Collateral-free loans for pensioners

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

ZACC aiming for 99% convictions

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Chiwenga consoles Jane Ngwenya family

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

New details on Intermarket bank heist

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

We need new heroes!

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Shocking bills for Covid-19 patients

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Auxilia Mnangagwa more than a hero, she deserves the award

10 hrs ago | 717 Views

Council planner dishes out 30 residential stands to ZANU PF youths

15 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Two die in head-on collision

15 hrs ago | 1956 Views

The same Eddy Cross said, 'U Tsvangirai yi Nkosi yami' Bootlicked; MDC-T now jumps to bed with Zanu PF

15 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Tendayi Darikwa takes Wigan Athletic captaincy

15 hrs ago | 566 Views

Chiwenga back in Zimbabwe after Beijing Covid-19 scare

16 hrs ago | 2467 Views

Mnangagwa's new Gukurahundi whitewash

16 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Ginimbi's Bentley, Rolls Royce still impounded

16 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Prominent lawyer in conflict of interest storm

16 hrs ago | 1154 Views

New Kwekwe Deputy Mayor Recalled after serving 4 days in Office

16 hrs ago | 340 Views

BREAKING: Robert Martin Gumbura dies?

17 hrs ago | 5642 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days