Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Electricity generation resumes at Hwange after fault, easing power cuts

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Electricity generation has resumed at the coal-powered Hwange Power Station, slightly easing power cuts lasting up to five hours daily which have been experienced since Wednesday.

Hwange has a design capacity of 920 MW but has been generating around 360 MW due to ageing equipment.

A technical fault at the power station on Tuesday night saw it losing 368 megawatts.

On Saturday, Hwange was generating 174 MW. Added to Kariba Hydro Power Station's 1,023 MW and Munyati's 13 MW, Zimbabwe's total power generation stood at 1,210 MW – still below the 1,500 MW that the country needs, according to official data.

Zimbabwe has in the past experienced deep power cuts lasting up to 18 hours due to drought and ageing equipment at its power plants.

The government contracted China's Sinohydro to add two units of 300 MW each at Hwange, which are expected to come on stream next year.

Source - zimlive

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Legacy of a self-extolling leader is short-lived and soon forgotten

51 mins ago | 131 Views

Justice minister challenged to relook into laws regarding wrongful arrest and detention to compensate victims

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

On land, Mugabe walked path other African leaders would not

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mugabe dies

2 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Mugabe's remains could still be exhumed

2 hrs ago | 892 Views

Gumbura died from Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 606 Views

NUST lecturer in aggressive new push to grab Esidakeni Farm

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

How MDC-T lost a safe constituency

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Politics behind Mnangagwa's 'buying spree'

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Employees may be compelled to take Covid-19 vaccine

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe's online content creators under siege

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Banks to start paying interest on savings accounts

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

BNC dumps Glencore, strikes fresh deal

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Prospect Resources makes new Zimbabwe find

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Chrome export ban sends tremors

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Companies flout tax directive

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Lupane's long wait for hospital

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwean businessman wins top Africa award

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Prominent cleric in sex scandal

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Man jailed for stealing lover's phone

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

War veterans children get gold claims

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Bulawayo businessman dies of Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Government dismisses social media reports on teachers

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Government reclaims 220 mining claims in Matabeleland South

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Bosso raise US$4000 from members

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Man sets alight ex-lover's house

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

NRZ lays off 300 workers, spokesman suspended

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Over 65% work done at BF to meet Caf standards

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bus operators defiant

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Injiva robber killed, two injured in heist gone wrong

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

Home wedding venues banned

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Collateral-free loans for pensioners

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

ZACC aiming for 99% convictions

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Chiwenga consoles Jane Ngwenya family

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

New details on Intermarket bank heist

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

We need new heroes!

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Shocking bills for Covid-19 patients

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Auxilia Mnangagwa more than a hero, she deserves the award

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

Council planner dishes out 30 residential stands to ZANU PF youths

15 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Two die in head-on collision

15 hrs ago | 1958 Views

The same Eddy Cross said, 'U Tsvangirai yi Nkosi yami' Bootlicked; MDC-T now jumps to bed with Zanu PF

15 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Tendayi Darikwa takes Wigan Athletic captaincy

15 hrs ago | 567 Views

Chiwenga back in Zimbabwe after Beijing Covid-19 scare

16 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Mnangagwa's new Gukurahundi whitewash

16 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Ginimbi's Bentley, Rolls Royce still impounded

16 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Prominent lawyer in conflict of interest storm

16 hrs ago | 1154 Views

New Kwekwe Deputy Mayor Recalled after serving 4 days in Office

16 hrs ago | 340 Views

BREAKING: Robert Martin Gumbura dies?

17 hrs ago | 5644 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days