Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

NUST lecturer in aggressive new push to grab Esidakeni Farm

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A National University of Technology (NUST) lecturer on Thursday night attempted a forcible takeover of a disputed farm which is currently the subject of a court battle.

Dumisani Madzivanyati and his associate Davison Gumbo shut down a borehole and irrigation pumps at Esidakeni Farm in Umguza, Matabeleland North, before changing the gate locks. They told dozens of workers that they had been "dismissed."

In a dramatic showdown on Friday morning, one of the farm's three owners Zephaniah Dhlamini arrived at the farm with police officers and confronted Gumbo, who was later arrested.

Dhlamini, himself a scientist at NUST, accused Gumbo of trespassing and behaving like an outlaw. An audio of the confrontation was released online.

On the audio, Dhlamini challenges Gumbo to produce any documentation entitling him to be on the farm, which the latter failed to do.

Charged Dhlamini: "Why are you trespassing on my farm, and why are you trying to prohibit me from entering my farm without any documentation?

"By what authority am I no longer allowed into my farm? What gives you the authority to shut down my farming machinery and evict my workers on my farm?

"Who has sent you Gumbo, this matter is before the courts, are you Madzivanyati's lapdog?"

Gumbo insisted that he did not know Madzivanyati, but Dhlamini reminded him that he was in the company of Madzivanyati only a day earlier when they shut down the borehole.

On the audio, Gumbo threatens a police officer accompanying Dhlamini with unspecified action while invoking unnamed higher political powers if the police officer insisted on ordering him to leave.

"I'm sure you can see we didn't run away, it's because Dhlamini no longer has jurisdiction, authority and right to be here," Gumbo claims. "If you're to back him and support him against the authority we have, we'll have no choice but to take action.

"When we take action against you for supporting Dhlamini, the time will come when you have to stand by yourself as a police officer to explain your actions against the authority we have."

The unidentified police officer appealed to both parties to resolve the matter amicably.

"This matter should be settled amicably. Let's just be calm for a while for things to be settled amicably. As police officers, we don't take sides," the officer said, adding that his superior would be making his way to the farm.

Gumbo maintained that "whether I have an offer letter and or not is of no consequence", insisting: "The fact of the matter in front of the police officer is that you (Dhlamini) are now prohibited from this farm by the law."

On July 7, Madzivanyati arrived at Esidakeni Farm claiming ownership of a section of the 550-hectare farm owned by a company registered to Dhlamini, Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) executive director Sipho Malunga and miner, Charles Moyo.

Lands minister Anxious Masuka published a notice of acquisition in the Government Gazette last December – but Esidakeni Farm's owners, who bought the property in 2017, were unaware of the government's plan until June.

Masuka said the farm was being compulsorily acquired "for purposes of agriculture resettlement" under section 72(2) of the constitution which allows the government to seize land without compensation except for improvements.

Malunga, Dhlamini and Moyo have gone to the High Court challenging the planned acquisition. In their application, they accuse Gatsha Mazithulela, the deputy director of the Central Intelligence Organisation and Matabeleland North minister Richard Moyo of instigating the takeover for political motives. The matter is pending.

Malunga said on Saturday: "The case is in the High Court. We have elaborated our side and are waiting for the responses from every respondent we cited, yet the farm grabbers have now invaded the farm.

"It speaks volumes of the lawlessness and crassness of this farm acquisition. We had a certain Davison Gumbo on the farm invoking higher powers, telling police that they can't do nothing to him about his unlawful actions."

In a later update, Malunga said police had "arrested Gumbo and his gang of invaders."

"The levels of disdain and impunity they showed to the police officer in the audio we shared are unthinkable in what is ostensibly a country with rule of law. Our manager and his family slept in the bush. We lost a whole day of business. Our crops were not watered. People coming to buy vegetables were turned away. We will sue them in their personal capacities for lost income and damages," he added.

Source - zimlive

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Legacy of a self-extolling leader is short-lived and soon forgotten

51 mins ago | 130 Views

Justice minister challenged to relook into laws regarding wrongful arrest and detention to compensate victims

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

On land, Mugabe walked path other African leaders would not

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mugabe dies

2 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Mugabe's remains could still be exhumed

2 hrs ago | 892 Views

Gumbura died from Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 606 Views

Electricity generation resumes at Hwange after fault, easing power cuts

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

How MDC-T lost a safe constituency

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Politics behind Mnangagwa's 'buying spree'

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Employees may be compelled to take Covid-19 vaccine

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe's online content creators under siege

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Banks to start paying interest on savings accounts

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

BNC dumps Glencore, strikes fresh deal

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Prospect Resources makes new Zimbabwe find

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Chrome export ban sends tremors

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Companies flout tax directive

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Lupane's long wait for hospital

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwean businessman wins top Africa award

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Prominent cleric in sex scandal

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Man jailed for stealing lover's phone

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

War veterans children get gold claims

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Bulawayo businessman dies of Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Government dismisses social media reports on teachers

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Government reclaims 220 mining claims in Matabeleland South

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Bosso raise US$4000 from members

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Man sets alight ex-lover's house

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

NRZ lays off 300 workers, spokesman suspended

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Over 65% work done at BF to meet Caf standards

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bus operators defiant

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Injiva robber killed, two injured in heist gone wrong

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

Home wedding venues banned

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Collateral-free loans for pensioners

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

ZACC aiming for 99% convictions

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Chiwenga consoles Jane Ngwenya family

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

New details on Intermarket bank heist

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

We need new heroes!

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Shocking bills for Covid-19 patients

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Auxilia Mnangagwa more than a hero, she deserves the award

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

Council planner dishes out 30 residential stands to ZANU PF youths

15 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Two die in head-on collision

15 hrs ago | 1958 Views

The same Eddy Cross said, 'U Tsvangirai yi Nkosi yami' Bootlicked; MDC-T now jumps to bed with Zanu PF

15 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Tendayi Darikwa takes Wigan Athletic captaincy

15 hrs ago | 567 Views

Chiwenga back in Zimbabwe after Beijing Covid-19 scare

16 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Mnangagwa's new Gukurahundi whitewash

16 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Ginimbi's Bentley, Rolls Royce still impounded

16 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Prominent lawyer in conflict of interest storm

16 hrs ago | 1154 Views

New Kwekwe Deputy Mayor Recalled after serving 4 days in Office

16 hrs ago | 340 Views

BREAKING: Robert Martin Gumbura dies?

17 hrs ago | 5644 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days