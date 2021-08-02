Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mugabe dies

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Caps United legend and former captain Joe 'Kode' Mugabe has died.

He succumbed to cancer in the UK where he was now based in Reading since leaving the country in the early 2000s.

Kode passed on early Sunday morning, a few weeks before his 53rd birthday.
Mugabe died in the United Kingdom where he was now based.



Source - online

Most Popular In 7 Days