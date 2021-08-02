Marvo directors accused of threatening workers

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Marvo Stationery company directors Matt Valela and Tswelelo Valela have been accused of resorting to threatening the workers who are demanding their rights.This was revealed by the company employee Mbonisi GumboHe said Marvo directors particularly Matt Valela and Tswelelo Valela have been looking for his address and have been threatening to sue Marvo workers, among other unspecified actions using their Browns manager Jabulani Sibanda, particularly those who have been speaking out over their unpaid salaries, since over ten years ago."My understanding is that they are worried about their public status, hence they want to silence workers. As far as we are concerned we can't stop asking for our salaries which we worked for and are entitled to. The High Court is taking ages to even hear the matter, which is too obvious that someone is manipulating the courts on behalf of the Valelas," Gumbo said."One wonders why if Valelas have money to pay Lawyers year in year out including that of paying Lawyers to sue some of us who have been vocal about this matter, why don't they instead pay back our money. It is this kind of arrogance that irritates me so much. I refuse to believe that there is a law for the rich and another for the poor."He said they will not relent in demanding justice for themselves and their people."We don't take any of their threats lightly considering that they have the resources but that won't stop us from demanding what is rightfully ours. This kind of behavior by the Marvo Directors is totally unacceptable and undesirable in a supposed democracy where there is rule of law and where no one is above the law," he said."How can both the government and courts allow people to be abused and work without wages like slaves in this twenty-first century? This year we are not leaving anything to chance. We will continue to demand our money. A massive demonstration against slavery is on it's way, at Browns Stationery."