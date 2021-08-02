Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

NPA declines to prosecute Chamisa's councillor

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
POLICE were left embarrassed Wednesday after National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials in Karoi declined to prosecute Nyaminyami Rural District Council (NRDC) ward 3 councillor, Taiti Busumani (36) for deliberately sidelining traditional leaders in developmental projects in the area saying the charges against him were non-existent at law.

Police's Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Karoi had preferred charges under Section 59(l)(A)(B) of the Rural District Councils Act Chapter 29:13 as read with Section 20(2) of the Traditional Leaders' Act Chapter 23:17.

According to the summary jurisdiction outline, the charges were that during the period extending from 2018 to 2021 Busumani intentionally elected members of the ward development committee for NRDC ward 3 and caused the committee to operate without the directions of the ward assembly in contravention of statute.

However, the matter failed to go past the vetting process by NPA officials who rejected the docket on the basis the charges were "invalid and non-existent at Criminal Law."

Busumani's lawyer, Job Sikhala, was happy about the outcome and described his client's arrest and detention as "persecution."

"It's purely madness in the country. Mere persecution of an innocent councillor in the prosecution of his duties," Sikhala told NewZimbabwe.com.

Busumani (36) of the MDC Alliance party, was last week arrested at Mola Business Centre and spent three days in custody without charge detained at Siakobvu police station, before he was taken to Karoi for further interrogation.

He was later released into the custody of his lawyer Sikhala who objected to his illegal prolonged detention by the authorities, who had failed to prefer specific charges.

Busumani is accused of implementing developmental projects in his ward without consulting Chief Negande, born Kausu Mpofu, the headman and kraal heads.

The projects included rehabilitation of dip tanks, construction of a school and road refurbishment using finances derived from conservation programmes in Mola's ward 3, NRDC, which is the only ward where there are trophy hunting operations.

MDC Alliance Mashonaland West provincial spokesperson, Blessing Mandava welomed the outcome before accusing police of being partisan.

"Once again, the partisan regime enablers masquerading as police officers have been caught off guard and left with egg on the face as Busumani was acquitted of the crimes levelled against him as the prosecution declined to prosecute on the basis of a non existent crime.

"The fearless people's Advocate Honourable Job 'Wiwa' Sikhala did a splendid job to rescue the abducted councillor who was being illegally, unlawfully and politically detained by the partisan regime enablers without any charge whatsoever," said Mandava.

He added: "This has not only exposed the police force as a proponent of dictatorship, but also as a commissariat of Zanu-PF, which does part of its work to undermine the MDC Alliance."

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Alliance chiefs resits Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges citizens in SA to behave

2 hrs ago | 647 Views

Mutsvangwa savages Miles Tendi over Mnangagwa book criticism

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

Polad overwhelmed by influx of applicants

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Ramaphosa's grip on state security machinery targets 2022 re-election

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

New ZW$50 note well overdue?

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Ramaphosa deploy soldiers to SABC offices to prop up propaganda machine?

2 hrs ago | 467 Views

Public Works officer exposed

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Captured' SA ConCourt trying to unscramble the illegal jailing of Jacob Zuma

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Jane Ngwenya the first black woman nationalist to join active politics in Rhodesia

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

Marvo directors accused of threatening workers

8 hrs ago | 865 Views

Legacy of a self-extolling leader is short-lived and soon forgotten

9 hrs ago | 687 Views

Justice minister challenged to relook into laws regarding wrongful arrest and detention to compensate victims

10 hrs ago | 413 Views

On land, Mugabe walked path other African leaders would not

10 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Mugabe dies

11 hrs ago | 3474 Views

Mugabe's remains could still be exhumed

11 hrs ago | 2817 Views

Gumbura died from Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 1639 Views

NUST lecturer in aggressive new push to grab Esidakeni Farm

11 hrs ago | 808 Views

Electricity generation resumes at Hwange after fault, easing power cuts

11 hrs ago | 363 Views

How MDC-T lost a safe constituency

11 hrs ago | 413 Views

Politics behind Mnangagwa's 'buying spree'

11 hrs ago | 823 Views

Employees may be compelled to take Covid-19 vaccine

11 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe's online content creators under siege

11 hrs ago | 91 Views

Banks to start paying interest on savings accounts

11 hrs ago | 1086 Views

BNC dumps Glencore, strikes fresh deal

11 hrs ago | 191 Views

Prospect Resources makes new Zimbabwe find

11 hrs ago | 308 Views

Chrome export ban sends tremors

11 hrs ago | 333 Views

Companies flout tax directive

11 hrs ago | 171 Views

Lupane's long wait for hospital

11 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwean businessman wins top Africa award

11 hrs ago | 420 Views

Prominent cleric in sex scandal

11 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Man jailed for stealing lover's phone

11 hrs ago | 186 Views

War veterans children get gold claims

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

Bulawayo businessman dies of Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 993 Views

Government dismisses social media reports on teachers

11 hrs ago | 426 Views

Government reclaims 220 mining claims in Matabeleland South

11 hrs ago | 139 Views

Bosso raise US$4000 from members

11 hrs ago | 119 Views

Man sets alight ex-lover's house

11 hrs ago | 258 Views

NRZ lays off 300 workers, spokesman suspended

11 hrs ago | 334 Views

Over 65% work done at BF to meet Caf standards

11 hrs ago | 126 Views

Bus operators defiant

11 hrs ago | 211 Views

Injiva robber killed, two injured in heist gone wrong

11 hrs ago | 598 Views

Home wedding venues banned

11 hrs ago | 410 Views

Collateral-free loans for pensioners

11 hrs ago | 127 Views

ZACC aiming for 99% convictions

11 hrs ago | 118 Views

Chiwenga consoles Jane Ngwenya family

11 hrs ago | 173 Views

New details on Intermarket bank heist

11 hrs ago | 560 Views

We need new heroes!

11 hrs ago | 75 Views

Shocking bills for Covid-19 patients

11 hrs ago | 217 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days