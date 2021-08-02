Mnangagwa's govt urges citizens in SA to behave

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is telling its citizens in South Africa to not get involved in crime.This is that they will not be chased away. It is estimated over one million Zimbabweans are working and living in South Africa. Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs Ministry in July warned its citizens living in South Africa to behave themselves.That includes staying away from looting.Social commentators, however, have urged Zimbabwe's government to fix the country's economy. That is so its nationals will not leave to neighbouring countries and abroad in droves, looking for better lives.In July over 200 Zimbabweans who did not have proper documents were deported from South Africa. Meanwhile, 14 citizens were deported from the United Kingdom for being involved in crime.