Shebeen queen nabbed for violating COVID-19 regulations

News / Local

by Jamwanda

A 32-YEAR-OLD woman from Iminyela suburb in Bulawayo was arrested last week for running a shebeen in violation of COVID-19 regulations.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident, saying Ntokozo Moyo, was nabbed by police based at Western Commonage following a tip-off from the public."On August 3, police received a tipoff from members of the public that there were some people patronising a shebeen during the night in Iminyela, thereby, disregarding the curfew imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Police reacted, leading to the arrest of Moyo who resides in these premises and is a shebeen queen," Ncube said.He said Moyo and her clients were fined for violating curfew regulations.