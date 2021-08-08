News / Local
Shebeen queen nabbed for violating COVID-19 regulations
A 32-YEAR-OLD woman from Iminyela suburb in Bulawayo was arrested last week for running a shebeen in violation of COVID-19 regulations.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident, saying Ntokozo Moyo, was nabbed by police based at Western Commonage following a tip-off from the public.
"On August 3, police received a tipoff from members of the public that there were some people patronising a shebeen during the night in Iminyela, thereby, disregarding the curfew imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Police reacted, leading to the arrest of Moyo who resides in these premises and is a shebeen queen," Ncube said.
He said Moyo and her clients were fined for violating curfew regulations.
Source - newsday