Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Govt making strides to end child sexual abuse: Minister

by Jamwanda
17 mins ago | Views
WOMEN Affairs minister Sithembiso Nyoni yesterday said government was making strides towards ending sexual abuse of young girls and child marriages.

In a statement, Nyoni said progress has also been made to bring to book all those involved in the marrying off of a 14-year-old Marange girl, Memory Machaya, who was impregnated at a very tender age and died last month while giving birth at an Apostolic sect shrine in Manicaland province.

Nyoni's statement follows a public outcry over the death of the pregnant minor, with civic society, women's groups and the public calling for the arrest of the perpetrator for rape.

The Women Affairs minister described Machaya's ordeal as rape and a situation which needed urgent action from the law enforcement agents.

She described the practice as "a bad vice which exposes the girl child and women as a whole, to social ills".

"The case, however, serves to remind us the scourge of teenage pregnancies and early child marriages that continue to affect the lives of thousands of girls in the communities.

"Child marriage is a violation of multiple rights of the girl child that include denying her rights to education, health and well-being. It exposes the girl child to gender-based violence (GBV), HIV and other health-related conditions. It puts the young mother in a cycle of poverty," she said.

Nyoni said marrying off young girls also denied them a chance to contribute to the development of their communities and the country at large.

She called for inclusive action against the bad practices, adding that religious institutions and cultures that permitted child marriages should know that they were outlawed by constitutional provisions which clearly stipulate the age of marriage as 18.

"I also wish to take this opportunity to encourage our communities to be vigilant and speak out on cases of GBV, and shun a culture of silence that continues to damage the very moral and social fabrics. It is this silence that will destroy our communities.

"With the current COVID-19 prevention and containment measures, we want to urge communities to be vigilant on GBV. We need to stand together and fight together and collectively declare zero tolerance to child marriages," she said. Nyoni said a team had been dispatched from her ministry to Marange to assist the Home Affairs ministry to identify the culprits and bring them to book.

The country continues to experience GBV despite that each year around November and December, Zimbabwe commemorates 16 days of activism against GBV. A number of GBV cases have been recorded during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

No to Zanu-PF army, Mnangagwa told

2 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF has failed fallen heroes

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

4 mins ago | 14 Views

Calls to disband DDC office grow louder

5 mins ago | 5 Views

'Form independent body for conferment of hero status'

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Zuma's life is at 'significant risk'

6 mins ago | 16 Views

Resident petitions govt over Lupane Local Board appointees

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Couple kills baby during scuffle

9 mins ago | 17 Views

4 cops in foiled gold heist

9 mins ago | 15 Views

ZPP warns against crackdown on NGOs

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Woman in trouble over fake O-Level certificate

10 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe, neigbours mull border posts facelift

11 mins ago | 22 Views

Hwange council threatens legal action against defaulters

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Informal sector keeps Bulawayo running

13 mins ago | 16 Views

'China is our new coloniser'

13 mins ago | 43 Views

Khoisans are Zimbabwe's forgotten tribe

14 mins ago | 22 Views

Shebeen queen nabbed for violating COVID-19 regulations

18 mins ago | 38 Views

Deconstructing anti-Chinese feeling in Zimbabwe

51 mins ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa's hideous 'box' podium replaced after being mocked online

52 mins ago | 351 Views

Mwonzora says 'sorry'

1 hr ago | 625 Views

Landlord removes tenant's eye over US$3 rental arrears

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe struggles with surge in Covid-19 burials?

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Fourwinds armed robbers appear in court

2 hrs ago | 499 Views

Shootout armed robber dies at UBH

2 hrs ago | 793 Views

Amacimbi processing plant set up in Beitbridge District

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Moyo appointed Delta board chair

2 hrs ago | 653 Views

Mugabe's remains coming home

2 hrs ago | 759 Views

Deputy Minister owes his life to the jab

2 hrs ago | 545 Views

Warriors face World Cup headache

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Schools to remain closed as lockdown is extended

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mnangagwa punishing learners

12 hrs ago | 2067 Views

Pothole accident kills 4 people

14 hrs ago | 3203 Views

Mnangagwa extends level 4 lockdown

14 hrs ago | 2683 Views

Man found hanging on pylon

14 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Econet will play part in the resurgence of Zimbabwe's economy

14 hrs ago | 994 Views

Six people die in road accidents

14 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Musanhi throws weight on Kazembe

17 hrs ago | 1681 Views

Zesa releases Bulawayo loadshedding schedule

18 hrs ago | 4228 Views

Obert Mpofu: Mnangagwa's most reliable lieutenant

18 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Knives out for Chief Malisa

19 hrs ago | 1835 Views

'On land, Mugabe travelled a path Mandela did not dare' - Yes, but look where he landed Zimbabwe!

19 hrs ago | 895 Views

Demolition of houses: Fixing the broken tape or mopping water from the broken tape?

19 hrs ago | 266 Views

Is it hunger, or pure greed and amorality, that leads Zimbabweans to betray and abandon the suffering majority?

19 hrs ago | 512 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono sold out civic society members to Chiwenga?

23 hrs ago | 4025 Views

Kazembe Kazembe suffers major defeat

24 hrs ago | 5306 Views

Chamisa to build a Liberation Museum for fallen heroes

24 hrs ago | 1946 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days