Patati Patata clocks 3 million views

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ENTERTAINMENT stellar, Roki has once again made history, breaking his own YouTube view count record with his latest release, Patati Patata.The track, a collaboration with iconic Congolese musician, Koffi Olomide and Tanzanian BET award winner, Rayvanny was released last Wednesday.Patati Patata set tongues wagging when it dropped because of its political connotations with Koffi endorsing President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his verse.With only 48 hours after its release on YouTube the track had garnered over 2.1 million views.Patati Patata is dominating the airwaves and was given a nod by multi-award winning South African producer, Master KG and Tanzanian star, Diamond Platinum.The song was produced by distinguished producer Oskid under Passion Java's Record label.In July, Roki's Uchandifunga bagged 2 million views in only two weeks, a first for locally based artists.