New fault at Hwange Power Station causes power cuts
1 hr ago | Views
ZESA says a new fault at Hwange Power Station has caused the loss of 440 MW to the national grid.
Most parts of Zimbabwe have been without electricity for the greater part of today.
ZESA says there will be "limited power supply" until fault is fixed.
