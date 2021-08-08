Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa promises to keep Zimbabwe military well-resourced

by Staff reporter
59 mins ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says his administration will continue to equip the Zimbabwe defence in order to defend the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Mnangagwa made the pledge Tuesday during the country's 41st commemorations of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day at State House
 

"In this context, any sinister activities or clandestine machinations aimed at derailing and undermining national security will be exposed and perpetrators appropriately dealt with," Mnangagwa told the guests.

"We are a peaceful nation and a God-fearing people who uphold the international best standards and subscribe to international peace, justice and the rule of law as anchors for a prosperous global world and shared future.

"To enhance the impact of community assistance, the ZDF is applying the devolution concept to ensure that community assistance is aligned to provincial priorities.

"As we march towards our goal of achieving a Zimbabwe free of landmines by 2025, I commend the ZDF, and its cooperating demining partners, for clearing of anti-personnel landmines."

Mnangagwa added: "The demining entities surpassed their 2020 target where they recovered and destroyed over 35 000 anti-personnel mines and 3 anti-tank mines."

He said in the era of technological advancement, it was important for the military to understand potential threats.

"The world over, notable technological interventions originate from the military and the ZDF must not be left behind. The modernisation of the national defence system and the armed forces remains on course and is being accelerated.

"As Commander-in-Chief, I recognise that a well-equipped, efficient, versatile, tactically agile and professional defence force is an embryo for peace, harmony, stability and development. This has a far-reaching positive impact as a defence line and an antithesis to the changing security trends and threats."

Speaking on the civil war in neighbouring Mozambique, Mnangagwa said his government made due consideration and deployed 304 defence instructors.

"This is in sync with the regional defence pact towards protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our sister republic of Mozambique. In solidarity with the people of the Republic of Mozambique, my government remains alive to the need for the realisation of durable peace and stability in the Cabo Delgado province."

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Eng Tamsanqa Mpala is new the President of the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineer

28 mins ago | 105 Views

New fault at Hwange Power Station causes power cuts

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Formalization journey of Zimbabwe's economy

7 hrs ago | 640 Views

Zimbabwe commemorates 41st Heroes' day

7 hrs ago | 297 Views

Bulawayo to demolish churches

7 hrs ago | 2487 Views

Ex-Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands dies

8 hrs ago | 2219 Views

BREAKING: Ernest Maphepha Sibanda dies

9 hrs ago | 3731 Views

Ramaphosa deploy soldiers to guard his houses

9 hrs ago | 3844 Views

Messi agrees terms with PSG

9 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Passion Java's US$210 fasting scam flops?

9 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Two police officers in court for armed robbery

9 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Patati Patata clocks 3 million views

9 hrs ago | 678 Views

Zuma to spend 6 months under medical care...arms deal case postponed

10 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Police officer shot dead while foiling armed robbery in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 1518 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa appears to be using the ANC's step-aside rule to target, purge political opponents

11 hrs ago | 572 Views

Peace isn't merely absence of violence - even Rhodesia was peaceful for nearly 80 years!

11 hrs ago | 348 Views

5 benefits of hiring a residential cleaning service

11 hrs ago | 259 Views

No to Zanu-PF army, Mnangagwa told

11 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Zanu-PF has failed fallen heroes

11 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

11 hrs ago | 2414 Views

Calls to disband DDC office grow louder

11 hrs ago | 409 Views

'Form independent body for conferment of hero status'

11 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zuma's life is at 'significant risk'

11 hrs ago | 681 Views

Resident petitions govt over Lupane Local Board appointees

11 hrs ago | 374 Views

Couple kills baby during scuffle

11 hrs ago | 492 Views

4 cops in foiled gold heist

11 hrs ago | 741 Views

ZPP warns against crackdown on NGOs

11 hrs ago | 155 Views

Woman in trouble over fake O-Level certificate

11 hrs ago | 543 Views

Zimbabwe, neigbours mull border posts facelift

11 hrs ago | 398 Views

Hwange council threatens legal action against defaulters

11 hrs ago | 60 Views

Informal sector keeps Bulawayo running

11 hrs ago | 131 Views

'China is our new coloniser'

11 hrs ago | 376 Views

Khoisans are Zimbabwe's forgotten tribe

11 hrs ago | 344 Views

Govt making strides to end child sexual abuse: Minister

11 hrs ago | 112 Views

Shebeen queen nabbed for violating COVID-19 regulations

11 hrs ago | 321 Views

Deconstructing anti-Chinese feeling in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mnangagwa's hideous 'box' podium replaced after being mocked online

12 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Mwonzora says 'sorry'

12 hrs ago | 3174 Views

Landlord removes tenant's eye over US$3 rental arrears

12 hrs ago | 530 Views

Zimbabwe struggles with surge in Covid-19 burials?

12 hrs ago | 470 Views

Fourwinds armed robbers appear in court

13 hrs ago | 869 Views

Shootout armed robber dies at UBH

14 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Amacimbi processing plant set up in Beitbridge District

14 hrs ago | 594 Views

Moyo appointed Delta board chair

14 hrs ago | 981 Views

Mugabe's remains coming home

14 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Deputy Minister owes his life to the jab

14 hrs ago | 956 Views

Warriors face World Cup headache

14 hrs ago | 392 Views

Schools to remain closed as lockdown is extended

14 hrs ago | 532 Views

Mnangagwa punishing learners

23 hrs ago | 2441 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days