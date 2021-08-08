Mnangagwa promises to keep Zimbabwe military well-resourced

News / Local

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says his administration will continue to equip the Zimbabwe defence in order to defend the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.Mnangagwa made the pledge Tuesday during the country's 41st commemorations of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day at State House"In this context, any sinister activities or clandestine machinations aimed at derailing and undermining national security will be exposed and perpetrators appropriately dealt with," Mnangagwa told the guests."We are a peaceful nation and a God-fearing people who uphold the international best standards and subscribe to international peace, justice and the rule of law as anchors for a prosperous global world and shared future."To enhance the impact of community assistance, the ZDF is applying the devolution concept to ensure that community assistance is aligned to provincial priorities."As we march towards our goal of achieving a Zimbabwe free of landmines by 2025, I commend the ZDF, and its cooperating demining partners, for clearing of anti-personnel landmines."Mnangagwa added: "The demining entities surpassed their 2020 target where they recovered and destroyed over 35 000 anti-personnel mines and 3 anti-tank mines."He said in the era of technological advancement, it was important for the military to understand potential threats."The world over, notable technological interventions originate from the military and the ZDF must not be left behind. The modernisation of the national defence system and the armed forces remains on course and is being accelerated."As Commander-in-Chief, I recognise that a well-equipped, efficient, versatile, tactically agile and professional defence force is an embryo for peace, harmony, stability and development. This has a far-reaching positive impact as a defence line and an antithesis to the changing security trends and threats."Speaking on the civil war in neighbouring Mozambique, Mnangagwa said his government made due consideration and deployed 304 defence instructors."This is in sync with the regional defence pact towards protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our sister republic of Mozambique. In solidarity with the people of the Republic of Mozambique, my government remains alive to the need for the realisation of durable peace and stability in the Cabo Delgado province."