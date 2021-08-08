Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe plans new US$1.3bn oil pipeline, finally ending Feruka monopoly

by newzwire
21 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe plans to build a second US$1.3 billion oil pipeline to supply fuel into the country and the region, a deal that would end years of lobbying and rivalry between powerful oil interests.

The project would be under a 50-50 joint venture between state-owned National Oil Infrastructure Company (NOIC) and Coven Energy, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said after Cabinet met on Wednesday.

Coven is registered in South Africa and the UK. Its directors, under an interest known as Mine Oil and Gas Services (MOGS) backed by the Royal Bafokeng investment group of South Africa, have campaigned for a stake in Zimbabwe's oil sector since as early as 2012, in the face of reported opposition from inside government and the industry.

"The joint venture between NOIC and Coven is for purposes of developing and operating a second pipeline from Beira to Harare. The objective is to establish Zimbabwe as the hub for the transportation of refined petroleum products to the SADC region, namely Zimbabwe, Botswana and South Africa," Mutsvangwa said.

First, NOIC and Coven will have to sign an MoU to conduct a feasibility study, which would inform government on whether to go through with the plan. If agreed, the new pipeline would be built over four years and the two sides would operate the line for 30 years.

A new pipeline would be the first such infrastructure since 1966, when the Feruka pipeline was built. It would also conclude a long controversy within government over whether the country needs a second pipeline.

Zimbabwe imports 90 percent of its fuel needs via Feruka, but oil industry firms have complained about the cost of using the pipeline.

While the Feruka pipeline is owned by government, through Petrozim, it was for a period operated by Trafigura. This was after 2014, when the commodities broker funded refurbishment of the pipeline. Penspen, the international engineering company that originally designed the pipeline, is currently refurbishing it after being awarded a new contract in March this year.

Various press reports over recent times have claimed that Trafigura, once tied to businessman Kuda Tagwirei, was opposed to a second pipeline, as it would break its monopoly over oil supply into Zimbabwe.

In 2012, MOGS had tried to buy half of the Feruka pipeline. At the time, Lonmin held 50 percent of the line. A proposal promoted by then Energy Minister Elton Mangoma and Eddie Cross, then a senior opposition official, would have seen MOGS also build a second pipeline. However, the deal never went though, and Petrozim bought Lonmin's stake in 2018.

However, MOGS maintained its lobbying over the years, with the support of Cross and, more recently, former Presidential advisor Chris Mutsvangwa. Cross recently published an official biography of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to UK company registry listings, Coven's major shareholder is the Highlands Group, one of whose directors is Heine van Niekerk, a former Delta Mining Executive. Errol George Gregor, who has served as MOGS CEO, is listed as a Coven director.

Gregor has lobbied strongly for the deal for years. In 2014, on behalf of MOGS, he wrote to government saying the plan for a new pipeline would "set up Harare as the regional product supply hub" and that the new pipeline with "an estimated capacity of 400 million litres per month (was) expected to cost US$795 million".

While Zimbabwe is now planning a second pipeline, it still has spare capacity on the existing one. Feruka has a reported capacity of 2 billion litres per year, and Zimbabwe imported 1,140 billion litres of both diesel and petrol in 2020, according to data from energy regulator ZERA.

This article was originally published by NewzWire

Source - newzwire

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Son of a Zimbabwean immigrant who is Joburg mayor defended after xenophobic attacks

20 mins ago | 91 Views

Jubilation in ZANU PF camp as co-opted members suffer humiliation

21 mins ago | 93 Views

'I remained with Zuma to end state capture' says Ramaphosa vs Mnangagwa colluded with Mugabe to loot

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe allows churches to re-open for fully vaccinated worshipers

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

Ramaphosa's piecemeal approach to Cabinet reshuffling lands former unionist as new Finance Minister

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

UK based Zimbabwean pop-star set to release new single

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Jonathan Moyo says anyone offended by Roki's Patati Patata lyrics lacked 'a moral compass'

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

Welshman Ncube-led MDC suspends 4 top party officials

4 hrs ago | 981 Views

Esidakeni farm grab unacceptable, says Mutsvangwa

4 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Cop killer arrested

4 hrs ago | 864 Views

Man kills self after beating wife to death

4 hrs ago | 615 Views

David Mabuza stays clear of Ramaphosa's insurrection lies

4 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Delta Beverages bans unvaccinated workers from attending work

4 hrs ago | 825 Views

Takesure Zamar dumps Harvest House church

7 hrs ago | 2076 Views

Xenophobic campaign launched against Zimbabwean Mayor of Joburg

10 hrs ago | 4880 Views

Ramaphosa throws Zuma under the bus

11 hrs ago | 5730 Views

ZRP warns hit and run drivers

12 hrs ago | 815 Views

Govt urged to prioritise e-Learning in marginalised areas

12 hrs ago | 237 Views

Tsholotsho South MP dies of Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 2413 Views

Mnangagwa accused of 'bribery'

13 hrs ago | 2447 Views

Govt not paying civil servants promised Covid-19 insurance

13 hrs ago | 883 Views

ZUPCO drivers in defiant strike over salaries

13 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Zimbabwean takes over as Johannesburg Mayor

14 hrs ago | 3454 Views

Marry pens an emotional letter to Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 4384 Views

Masvingo rubbishes AG Chiri's report

14 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Mnangagwa must be doing something right

15 hrs ago | 2353 Views

Chamisa to make raft of changes after 'winning' 2023 elections

15 hrs ago | 2099 Views

Mnangagwa frets over rogue soldiers

15 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Zimbabwean heroes died for nothing, says SA white party experiment

15 hrs ago | 1684 Views

Makururu to engage Johane Marange over child marriages

15 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Matiza's son flouts Zanu-PF election guidelines

15 hrs ago | 1028 Views

EU avails €3m for needy Zimbabweans in urban areas

15 hrs ago | 474 Views

Mnangagwa's lockdown extension irks informal traders

15 hrs ago | 723 Views

Kariba Dam water recedes

15 hrs ago | 986 Views

BCC in U-turn over mayor's mansion

15 hrs ago | 663 Views

Delta, Varun share beverages market

15 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mnangagwa to empower Zimbabwe military with hi-tech hardware

15 hrs ago | 437 Views

Broad daylight smuggling

15 hrs ago | 691 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces here to serve, says Gen PV Sibanda

15 hrs ago | 402 Views

Heroine Ngwenya burial set for Saturday

15 hrs ago | 298 Views

Earthquake hits Binga

15 hrs ago | 334 Views

ZACC probes school's tender processes

15 hrs ago | 423 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days