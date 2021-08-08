Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa denies role in wife's controversial award

by Staff reporter
38 mins ago
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has distanced himself from the controversy surrounding the award accord to his wife Auxillia last week, saying he played no role in the decision.

Mnangagwa last week awarded Auxillia a  gold medal for her "outstanding performance" in her philanthropic activities among 99 other outstanding institutions, civilians and fighters of the liberation war.

The medal was handed to her during National  Heroes day commemorations.

Her selection was however criticised with commentators noting that there was no transparency in the whole process.

In a statement Wednesday, Mnangagwa's spokesman George Charamba said the decision was made by an Honours and Awards committee chaired by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

"For the avoidance of doubt, National Honours and Awards are handled in terms of the law of the land, namely the Honours and Awards Act (Chapter 10:11) , promulgated by the parliament of Zimbabwe," said Charamba.

"Decisions on who deserves to be honoured in terms of the aforesaid law is taken by cabinet on the recommendations of its  committee on Honours and Awards which is chaired by our vice president Dr C.G.D. N Chiwenga. The committee in turn is underpinned by Honours and Awards technical committee which is chaired by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr. M. J.M. Sibanda," Charamba said.

"In deciding on the scope of honours and awards for any given year government looks at actors in key sectors and areas of our society who will have impacted positively on our nation. This year's line up of people and institutions deserving national recognition was however unique in that it was inaugural under the second republic, and thus covers vast canvas of actors who spanned across epochs, in order to make a clear statement on those values and sacrifices we extol and hold dear for our nation as we remould our present and shape the future with a view to inventing brave, caring, compassionate and creative society," he said.

He said going forward the awards will be a feature for National Heroes day commemorations in a bid to steer motivation  and sacrifice among citizens.

Others who made it on to the list of awards are fallen national heroes Sibusiso Moyo, Perrance Shiri and Joel Biggie Matiza.

The three were awarded with National Historical Legacy Awards posthumously.

There were also hours for 19th century heroes Mbuya Nehanda, Sekuru Kaguvi, Chief Mashayamombe, Queen Lozikeyi, Chief Dlodlo, Chief Khumalo and Mukwati have been rewarded with the Order of Great Zimbabwe Diamond.

The same has been awarded for Chief Makoni, Mapondera, Chief Zimunya and Chief Mutekedza, whose works in resisting colonial invasion of the country are well documented.

Liberation war commanders Josiah Tongogara and Nikita Mangena also were also posthumously honoured.

Source - newsday

