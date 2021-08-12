Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Williams, Ervine return

by Staff reporter
55 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) selectors have assembled a 17-men squad that will tour Ireland for three Super League One Day Internationals (ODI) as well as a five match T-20 series.

A squad of 15 players will travel to Ireland on August 19 ahead of the T-20 series which will be played on August 27 and 29, the first two in Dublin before they move to Bready where they will play three more on September 1, 2 and 4.

All the three ODIs will be played in Belfast on September 8, 10 and 13.

The squad has been placed in a bio-secure environment as per the Sports and Recreation Commission demands as they conduct their preparations.

Batsmen Sean Williams and Craig Ervine have made a return to the squad after they missed the home series against Bangladesh due to Covid-19 and will both be part of both the ODI and T-20 squads.

The two experienced batsmen have boosted Zimbabwe who will be looking to win particularly the ODIs that carry points towards the World Cup qualifiers.

Zimbabwe were whitewashed by Bangladesh on home soil in their last series and failed to put any points on the board, which hampered their chances of making it as automatic qualifiers to the 2023 global showpiece in India. They only have 10 points on their tally after playing six matches and they will be hoping for a clean sweep in Ireland for them to get their campaign on track. Their only win so far came against Pakistan away from home but they followed that up with a 3-0 series defeat at home against Bangladesh, who pushed their points tally to 80 from 12 matches.

Zimbabwe's defeat to Bangladesh has rocked their camp with the board demanding a turn of their fortunes.

Coach Lalchand Rajput was also thrust into the spotlight following the defeats, but ZC have stood firm behind him absolving the Indian of any blame.

The majority of the players that played in the limited overs against Bangladesh have made the squad with Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Dion Myers and Milton Shumba among those that have retained their places.

ZIMBABWE SQUAD
Sean Williams (captain), Craig Ervine, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Wessley Madhevere, Silandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tarisai Musakanda, Dion Myers, Milton Shumba, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano.

Source - the independent

Most Popular In 7 Days