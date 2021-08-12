Latest News Editor's Choice


Hope for football resumption

by Staff reporter
55 mins ago | Views
THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) is optimistic that the Chibuku Super Cup and the topflight League will both be played before the end of the year.

This follows some sports codes having been cleared to resume under strict COVID-19 protocols with churches also being opened for fully-vaccinated congregants. The PSL has been on an aggressive drive to get players and officials vaccinated.

The government has also said it is preparing for the opening of schools. COVID-19 daily infections and  deaths have  also been on the decrease over the last few days.

PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele says there is hope that they can resume and complete the Chibuku Super Cup, which was halted at the halfway stage of the group phase.

He is also looking forward to the league programme kicking-off.

"There is hope. We hope we will resume with the Chibuku Super Cup and the Premier Soccer League before the end of the year. But we continue calling on football fans to continue observing COVID-19 protocols. We encourage them to be vaccinated. There is hope and we are certain that we will resume," Ndebele said.

With all sporting activities banned in March last year, football resumed with the Chibuku Super Cup played in cluster form at four venues in Harare, Bulawayo, Zvishavane and Mutare, albeit in empty stadiums.

The tournament has twice been suspended this year following a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths.

The PSL recently requested clubs to provide information on vaccination of players and officials, also thrashing out registration of players and preparing for an application for the start of the main league.

Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela (pictured) said another application for the resumption of the game will be made soon.

"We will keep pushing. We will re-apply (to the SRC) soon for the resumptiom of football," Gwesela said.

FC Platinum and Black Rhinos (women) have been allowed to prepare for their upcoming continental assignments.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days