Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Marabini says extended lockdown exposed fly-by-night artistes

by Staff reporter
55 mins ago | Views
SEASONED Afro-pop singer Jeys Marabini says the extended COVID-19-induced lockdown has weeded out fly-by-night musicians, leaving real artistes standing their ground despite loss of income.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Marabini said being a musician was not easy as it required endurance and urged artistes to stay put in the industry.

"Being a musician is supposed to be a calling. There is money and there is no money, it's difficult as things might not go well, but you need to be seen in the industry even though you face challenges," he said. "Musicians will be there even after COVID-19... if you do music because of money, it will be very difficult because if you take a look at difficult situations like these, some have run away, quit to do something else."

Marabini said he had soldiered on even though things were not well in the showbiz industry.

"I have been in the music industry for over 35 years, making music, doing music in good and bad times and I have always been there," he said.

"I have never left the country because things are difficult, some leave the country, go to other countries, come back.... as for myself, I have never done that. I have been in Bulawayo since the launch of my music career and I have been performing all over the country, making people happy and that's my job. The trick is to stay in power in the music industry, have patience because that is where a lot of people gauge you and see that you are a true musician"

The Jah Deliver Us hitmaker said if one was doing original music, nothing could beat them, people follow and listen to original stuff which never fades away.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown will go away at some point and real musicians will always remain. When your music stands out, you see yourself being endorsed by big companies because they trust you. I am happy that a lot of people are showing respect to my work."

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Nabbed poachers bash cops

17 mins ago | 87 Views

Kore throws Thabitha Khumalo under the bus

42 mins ago | 371 Views

Mwonzora executives in looting storm

43 mins ago | 251 Views

MDC Alliance top officials attend MDC-T meeting

44 mins ago | 275 Views

Zanu-PF implodes

44 mins ago | 251 Views

Bulawayo Zupco drivers call off strike

45 mins ago | 92 Views

Police close in on Johane Marange 'rapist' husband

45 mins ago | 285 Views

Top cop arrested for abusing exhibit vehicle

54 mins ago | 206 Views

'Brace for lifetime COVID-19 after-effects'

54 mins ago | 236 Views

Nkayi South MP's rant stokes fire

54 mins ago | 101 Views

Hope for football resumption

55 mins ago | 28 Views

Gumede, Ndebele pay tribute to Maphepha

55 mins ago | 71 Views

Church can't turn away the unvaccinated

56 mins ago | 169 Views

Minister in fresh farm grab storm

56 mins ago | 129 Views

Villagers vow to fight off Chinese

57 mins ago | 89 Views

'Internet censorship worst in Zimbabwe'

58 mins ago | 51 Views

Fuel imports figures stunted, says Zera

59 mins ago | 61 Views

#SanctionsMustGo: An objective economic lens

59 mins ago | 19 Views

Backyard drug peddling exposed

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe's Heroes, Defence Forces Days have lost sparkle

1 hr ago | 42 Views

The quandary of reopening schools

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Williams, Ervine return

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Tough targets for NetOne

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Unfortunately, you can now buy counterfeit money online

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Why become a chartered accountant

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe liberation icons deserve a political leadership worthy of their sacrifice

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs democracy and human rights.

1 hr ago | 15 Views

MDC Alliance workers thrown to the dogs

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Zimdollar retains stability at weekly auction platform

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe military displays hardware at park

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Zexie Manatsa diagnosed with cancer

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Loga now in a better mood

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Some churches welcome reopening

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Married man killed by rival suitor

11 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Bosso partners Swedish organisation to produce and sell club branded items

11 hrs ago | 376 Views

Warriors drop one place on FIFA rankings

16 hrs ago | 386 Views

Women vs. Men: Who's Better at Sports Gambling?

20 hrs ago | 291 Views

The significance of inbound marketing for your business

20 hrs ago | 237 Views

GMAZ happy with Mthuli Ncube and Mangudya

21 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Econet calls for tariffs review

24 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Evicted cop drags Matanga to court

24 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Malema refuses to reject Zimbabwean linked Johannesburg mayor

24 hrs ago | 6914 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days