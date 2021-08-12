Bulawayo Zupco drivers call off strike

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZUPCO commuter omnibus drivers, who downed tools in Bulawayo on Wednesday, protesting over outstanding salaries have returned to work after the public transport company partpaid the arrears.The drivers were owed two months salaries and over 400 of them staged a sit-in at the Kelvin depot in Bulawayo to pressure Zupco to pay their June and July salaries."We have decided to call off the strike after having started receiving our salaries from yesterday (Wednesday) evening," one of the drivers, who refused to be named, said."It is a one month salary. This is not what we are expecting. We are giving them three days so that we all receive our salaries because it depends on one's bank for salaries to reflect. After three days, we will then decide the way forward."The drivers on Wednesday complained over poor working conditions, claiming that they were forced to meet a target of $16 000, forcing them to start work at 3am until late on a fixed weekly salary of $6 700.