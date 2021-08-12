Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

MDC Alliance top officials attend MDC-T meeting

by Staff reporter
44 mins ago | Views
THE Welshman Ncube-led MDC-N has suspended four top executives and summoned them to a disciplinary hearing for attending a meeting convened by the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T on August 3, 2021.

According to Faruoh Jele, the national disciplinary committee chairperson, who authored the letters, the four officials violated the party's constitution.

The four are Christopher Monera (secretary for policy and research), Shipikai Mandaza (vice-chairperson), Munhangu Musevenzo (secretary for training and political education) and Gift Kurupati (national council member).

Part of the letter seen by NewsDay dated August 9, 2021, addressed to Monera read: "Suspension from the membership of the MDC-N.

"The MDC national disciplinary committee met on August 9, 2021 to consider allegations that you facilitated and attended a meeting at the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T head office on or around August 3, 2021, without the mandate from the party."

"Accordingly, you are hereby being notified that you have been suspended with immediate effect from your position as secretary for policy and research and from your membership of the party, pending appearance before the national disciplinary committee on charges of breaching clauses 4.4[a], 4.4[b], 4.4[c] and 4.10[a] of the party constitution.

"The allegations levelled against you include acting in defiance of standing national council resolutions, bringing the name of the party into disrepute, acting in a manner prejudicial to the interests of the party by inter alia purporting to be the principal of the party and attending as well as facilitating other party members to attend a meeting organised by the Mwonzoraled MDC-T. You will be advised in due course of the date and time of the hearing."

Although Monera, who is being accused of facilitating the attendance of other party members, could not be reached for comment, Kurupati admitted frequenting Harvest House to visit Mwonzora's spokesperson Lloyd Damba whom he said is a personal friend. He however, denied attending any MDC-T meeting.

"I usually visit Harvest House to see Damba who is my personal friend, but not on party business.

"In any case, I know MDC-N no longer exists and our leader is now the vicepresident of the MDC Alliance. So we would want to know who our leader is.

"We last had our congress in 2011 whose structures' term of office ran for five years to 2016. We never had any congress since then. So according to the party constitution, the party no longer has any structures," Kurupati said.

However, Jele was adamant that the party still exists.

"As you rightly know, the Supreme Court ruled that MDC Alliance is not a party, but a grouping of various parties. That shows that MDC-N still exists.

"These guys are going to appear before a disciplinary hearing committee on a date to be announced," Jele said.

MDC-N national spokesperson Kurauone Chihwayi could not be reached for comment.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Nabbed poachers bash cops

16 mins ago | 85 Views

Kore throws Thabitha Khumalo under the bus

42 mins ago | 370 Views

Mwonzora executives in looting storm

43 mins ago | 249 Views

Zanu-PF implodes

44 mins ago | 251 Views

Bulawayo Zupco drivers call off strike

44 mins ago | 91 Views

Police close in on Johane Marange 'rapist' husband

45 mins ago | 282 Views

Top cop arrested for abusing exhibit vehicle

53 mins ago | 206 Views

'Brace for lifetime COVID-19 after-effects'

54 mins ago | 235 Views

Nkayi South MP's rant stokes fire

54 mins ago | 101 Views

Marabini says extended lockdown exposed fly-by-night artistes

54 mins ago | 46 Views

Hope for football resumption

55 mins ago | 28 Views

Gumede, Ndebele pay tribute to Maphepha

55 mins ago | 71 Views

Church can't turn away the unvaccinated

56 mins ago | 169 Views

Minister in fresh farm grab storm

56 mins ago | 129 Views

Villagers vow to fight off Chinese

56 mins ago | 88 Views

'Internet censorship worst in Zimbabwe'

58 mins ago | 50 Views

Fuel imports figures stunted, says Zera

58 mins ago | 61 Views

#SanctionsMustGo: An objective economic lens

59 mins ago | 19 Views

Backyard drug peddling exposed

60 mins ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe's Heroes, Defence Forces Days have lost sparkle

1 hr ago | 42 Views

The quandary of reopening schools

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Williams, Ervine return

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Tough targets for NetOne

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Unfortunately, you can now buy counterfeit money online

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Why become a chartered accountant

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe liberation icons deserve a political leadership worthy of their sacrifice

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs democracy and human rights.

1 hr ago | 15 Views

MDC Alliance workers thrown to the dogs

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Zimdollar retains stability at weekly auction platform

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe military displays hardware at park

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Zexie Manatsa diagnosed with cancer

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Loga now in a better mood

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Some churches welcome reopening

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Married man killed by rival suitor

11 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Bosso partners Swedish organisation to produce and sell club branded items

11 hrs ago | 376 Views

Warriors drop one place on FIFA rankings

16 hrs ago | 386 Views

Women vs. Men: Who's Better at Sports Gambling?

20 hrs ago | 291 Views

The significance of inbound marketing for your business

20 hrs ago | 237 Views

GMAZ happy with Mthuli Ncube and Mangudya

21 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Econet calls for tariffs review

24 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Evicted cop drags Matanga to court

24 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Malema refuses to reject Zimbabwean linked Johannesburg mayor

24 hrs ago | 6914 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days