Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mwonzora executives in looting storm

by Staff reporter
40 mins ago | Views
SHARP divisions have emerged in the MDC-T party over alleged abuse of funds, with the party's treasurer-general Tapiwa Mashakada and finance director Tody Mapingire accused of embezzling $4 million.

The latest allegations came at a time when party leader Douglas Mwonzora is still battling to clear his name over allegations of diverting $6 million from party coffers to his personal use ahead of their extraordinary congress in December last year.

Well-placed sources yesterday told NewsDay that there were fireworks at the party's standing committee meeting last week, with Mashakada being accused of failing to account for the funds.

Party chairperson Morgen Komichi said they had ordered Mashakada to present a financial report at the next standing committee meeting.

"Without speaking to specific allegations, I can say we are a party of transparency and accountability, we must be able to account for every single dollar we received and in that vein, we are, indeed, expecting a report on how that grant was used in the next meeting," Komichi said.

But Mashakada denied the allegations of misappropriating party funds, saying they were part of a smear campaign to soil his image.

"All those things you are running with are complete fabrications. I don't want to go into internal politics, but there are people attempting to soil my image because they want my position," he said.

Contacted for comment, Mapingire referred all questions to Mashakada.

According to sources, Mashakada allegedly connived with Mapingire and created vouchers for which they sought approval from party secretary-general Paurina Mupariwa.

The two then diverted the money to proxies' accounts.

"She (Mupariwa) would approve the payments in line with the party's constitution, but since she is not yet a bank signatory, she would trust Mashakada to do the transfers to suppliers," an insider said.

"The money was withdrawn into proxies' accounts and as a result, the party is deep in debt."

The MDC-T has been embroiled in a fight over money advanced to the party by government under the Political Parties (Finance) Act since Mwonzora took over as leader in December 2020.

In the past few months, the party made headlines after Patson Murimoga reported Mwonzora to the police, accusing him of stealing $6 million, an allegation the party leader denied.

Several senior party members, including vice-presidents Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri, Komichi, among others, made statements to the police nailing Mwonzora, but the opposition leader is still to be arrested.

But last week, Mwonzora, whose party is battling to pay utility bills, demanded an internal audit of party books.

"Mwonzora has since demanded an internal audit and also asked Mashakada to present to him bank statements from the day MDC-T received government funding to the date of last payment made," the insiders added.

Pressure is mounting on Mwonzora to fire Mashakada, his ally, to prove that he did not benefit from the looted funds.

Party deputy spokesperson Khalipani Phugeni was the first to raise the allegations of theft two months ago during a standing committee meeting, but Mwonzora silenced him, saying the matter would only be discussed during a physical meeting.

The party is expecting another tranche of funds from the government next month.

Party members fear if the money is released before clearing grey areas, it would be abused again resulting in more tension in the opposition party.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Nabbed poachers bash cops

13 mins ago | 72 Views

Kore throws Thabitha Khumalo under the bus

39 mins ago | 347 Views

MDC Alliance top officials attend MDC-T meeting

41 mins ago | 258 Views

Zanu-PF implodes

41 mins ago | 231 Views

Bulawayo Zupco drivers call off strike

42 mins ago | 86 Views

Police close in on Johane Marange 'rapist' husband

42 mins ago | 259 Views

Top cop arrested for abusing exhibit vehicle

50 mins ago | 195 Views

'Brace for lifetime COVID-19 after-effects'

51 mins ago | 229 Views

Nkayi South MP's rant stokes fire

51 mins ago | 98 Views

Marabini says extended lockdown exposed fly-by-night artistes

51 mins ago | 45 Views

Hope for football resumption

52 mins ago | 27 Views

Gumede, Ndebele pay tribute to Maphepha

52 mins ago | 70 Views

Church can't turn away the unvaccinated

53 mins ago | 165 Views

Minister in fresh farm grab storm

53 mins ago | 127 Views

Villagers vow to fight off Chinese

53 mins ago | 84 Views

'Internet censorship worst in Zimbabwe'

55 mins ago | 49 Views

Fuel imports figures stunted, says Zera

55 mins ago | 57 Views

#SanctionsMustGo: An objective economic lens

56 mins ago | 18 Views

Backyard drug peddling exposed

57 mins ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe's Heroes, Defence Forces Days have lost sparkle

58 mins ago | 42 Views

The quandary of reopening schools

59 mins ago | 80 Views

Williams, Ervine return

60 mins ago | 36 Views

Tough targets for NetOne

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Unfortunately, you can now buy counterfeit money online

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Why become a chartered accountant

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe liberation icons deserve a political leadership worthy of their sacrifice

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs democracy and human rights.

1 hr ago | 15 Views

MDC Alliance workers thrown to the dogs

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Zimdollar retains stability at weekly auction platform

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe military displays hardware at park

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Zexie Manatsa diagnosed with cancer

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Loga now in a better mood

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Some churches welcome reopening

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Married man killed by rival suitor

11 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Bosso partners Swedish organisation to produce and sell club branded items

11 hrs ago | 376 Views

Warriors drop one place on FIFA rankings

16 hrs ago | 386 Views

Women vs. Men: Who's Better at Sports Gambling?

20 hrs ago | 291 Views

The significance of inbound marketing for your business

20 hrs ago | 236 Views

GMAZ happy with Mthuli Ncube and Mangudya

21 hrs ago | 1656 Views

Econet calls for tariffs review

24 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Evicted cop drags Matanga to court

24 hrs ago | 1953 Views

Malema refuses to reject Zimbabwean linked Johannesburg mayor

24 hrs ago | 6913 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days