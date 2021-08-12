Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Kore throws Thabitha Khumalo under the bus

by Staff reporter
42 mins ago | Views
The MDC Alliance Commission of Inquiry set to probe the never-ending Bulawayo Assembly squabbles has absolved provincial chairperson James Sithole of any wrongdoing and accused national chairperson Thabitha Khumalo of fanning factionalism and creating parallel structures.

Leader of the commission, Lynnette Karenyi Kore, recently told the National Standing Committee (NSC) that Khumalo had become big headed as she and her faction members such as Swirthern Chiroodza and Helen Zivira were terrorizing anyone who opposes her using the provincial security department.

According to a contact, Kore told the NSC meeting that she invited Khumalo, together with other Bulawayo party leaders, representatives of the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the informal sector to an inquiry session, but Khumalo flatly refused to appear before the commission and opted to send members of her faction.

The source added that Kore revealed to the meeting that Khumalo was positioning herself as the heavyweight of the Matebeleland region and has since drawn a list of her preferred local government and national assembly candidates ahead of 2023 elections.

According to Kore, Khumalo was dangling party positions and parliamentary seats to anyone who would support her bid to consolidate power within the region and was using the provincial security personnel to terrorize anyone who supports the rival Welshaman Ncube and James Sithole faction.

Contact said Kore further reported that Khumalo was using her proxies, particularly Zivira and Chiroodza, to push her agenda. She recommended that the duo should be relieved of their positions for sanity to prevail again in Bulawayo.

The contact added that Kore informed Chamisa that Sithole was a victim of smear campaign by the Khumalo faction and recommended that he should remain as the provincial chairperson as he was a hard working chairperson who has initiated visible programmes for the party in the province.

According to the same contact, Kore told the NSC that the CSOs in Bulawayo also accused Khumalo of lacking professionalism and using foul language against her perceived enemies. The CSOs has since blamed the squabbles within the Bulawayo structures for stifling party progress as leaders are now spending time fighting.

However, according to the contact, the MDC A national leaders have resolved not to dissolve the entire Bulawayo structure, but to find ways of mending the rift between Khumalo and Prof Ncube. The leaders also resolved to disband the provincial security team as it was heavily involved in the factional fights.
 
Khumalo and Ncube are fighting for the control of the Matebeleland region and the former has resorted to smear-campaign anyone who is seen to be supporting Ncube. The MDC Alliance is riddled with serious factionalism pitting Chamisa faction and the Maruva cabal and this is threatening the continued existence of the opposition movement ahead of the 2023 plebiscite.



Source - online

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Nabbed poachers bash cops

16 mins ago | 85 Views

Mwonzora executives in looting storm

43 mins ago | 248 Views

MDC Alliance top officials attend MDC-T meeting

44 mins ago | 274 Views

Zanu-PF implodes

44 mins ago | 251 Views

Bulawayo Zupco drivers call off strike

44 mins ago | 91 Views

Police close in on Johane Marange 'rapist' husband

45 mins ago | 282 Views

Top cop arrested for abusing exhibit vehicle

53 mins ago | 206 Views

'Brace for lifetime COVID-19 after-effects'

54 mins ago | 235 Views

Nkayi South MP's rant stokes fire

54 mins ago | 101 Views

Marabini says extended lockdown exposed fly-by-night artistes

54 mins ago | 46 Views

Hope for football resumption

55 mins ago | 28 Views

Gumede, Ndebele pay tribute to Maphepha

55 mins ago | 71 Views

Church can't turn away the unvaccinated

56 mins ago | 169 Views

Minister in fresh farm grab storm

56 mins ago | 129 Views

Villagers vow to fight off Chinese

56 mins ago | 88 Views

'Internet censorship worst in Zimbabwe'

58 mins ago | 50 Views

Fuel imports figures stunted, says Zera

58 mins ago | 61 Views

#SanctionsMustGo: An objective economic lens

59 mins ago | 19 Views

Backyard drug peddling exposed

60 mins ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe's Heroes, Defence Forces Days have lost sparkle

1 hr ago | 42 Views

The quandary of reopening schools

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Williams, Ervine return

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Tough targets for NetOne

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Unfortunately, you can now buy counterfeit money online

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Why become a chartered accountant

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe liberation icons deserve a political leadership worthy of their sacrifice

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs democracy and human rights.

1 hr ago | 15 Views

MDC Alliance workers thrown to the dogs

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Zimdollar retains stability at weekly auction platform

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe military displays hardware at park

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Zexie Manatsa diagnosed with cancer

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Loga now in a better mood

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Some churches welcome reopening

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Married man killed by rival suitor

11 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Bosso partners Swedish organisation to produce and sell club branded items

11 hrs ago | 376 Views

Warriors drop one place on FIFA rankings

16 hrs ago | 386 Views

Women vs. Men: Who's Better at Sports Gambling?

20 hrs ago | 291 Views

The significance of inbound marketing for your business

20 hrs ago | 237 Views

GMAZ happy with Mthuli Ncube and Mangudya

21 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Econet calls for tariffs review

24 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Evicted cop drags Matanga to court

24 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Malema refuses to reject Zimbabwean linked Johannesburg mayor

24 hrs ago | 6914 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days