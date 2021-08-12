Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Tsholotsho MP declared liberation hero

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TSHOLOTSHO South legislator and Zanu-PF Central Committee member Zenzo Sibanda, who succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday, has been declared a liberation hero.

Sibanda (50) will be buried in Bhubhude under Chief Gampu, in Tsholotsho on Sunday.

In a statement, Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu said President Mnangagwa conferred liberation hero status to Sibanda.

"His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF Mnangagwa has conferred a liberation hero status to the late Zenzo Sibanda who died on 11 August 2021 and will be buried at Bhubhude village, Chief Gampu, Tsholotsho," said Mpofu.

Sibanda (50), who was also Zanu-PF Matabeleland North Secretary for Transport and Welfare, died at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), where he had been admitted and put-on oxygen support after he tested Covid-19 positive.

He was a registered traditional healer and well-known in Tsholotsho.

Sibanda was born in Mberengwa where he did his primary education before moving to Gwanda where he stayed with his mother after the arrest of his father by the settler regime.

When schools were closed at the height of the liberation war in 1978, Sibanda, as a small boy, fled from home and joined his brothers at Dukwe refugee camp in Botswana where he remained until ceasefire when he returned to Gwanda.

He continued with his education after independence before working as a bakery attendant in Chegutu between 1987 and 1989.

Between 1990 and 1992 he was employed as a security guard and that is the time he relocated to Tsholotsho where his aunt was staying.

Sibanda was elected district youth chairman for Tsholotsho in 1996 and was secretary for production and labour between 1998 and 2000.

Between 2001 and 2005 he worked as ward development officer for Ward 17 in Tsholotsho in the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation.

Sibanda was elected as an executive member for the Zanu-PF Youth League in Matabeleland North in 2003 before being elevated to Secretary for Administration.

He was Zanu-PF candidate for Tsholotsho South in the 2008 harmonised election which was won by the MDC, but he won the election in 2013 and retained the seat in the 2018 elections.

In 2012, Sibanda was elected Matabeleland North provincial secretary for transport and welfare, a position he held until the time of his death.

He was elected into the Central Committee in 2014.

He is survived by 10 children and a wife.

Source - chronicle

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Transport associations demand increase of buses

30 mins ago | 66 Views

Omalayitsha cry foul over police officers demanding grocery bribes

32 mins ago | 89 Views

Chiwenga targets Auditor General

1 hr ago | 493 Views

Fresh anti-Zimbabwe govt protests coming

1 hr ago | 455 Views

Bulawayo parking system a massive surveillance project?

1 hr ago | 161 Views

4 die after vehicle stalls and overturns several times

1 hr ago | 294 Views

Masiyiwa's daughter launches digital learning platform

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe planning a new tourism town in remote Kanyemba

1 hr ago | 135 Views

'Mujuru killed in a ritual occultic sacrifice'

3 hrs ago | 3003 Views

Binga gets a modern school from NetOne

4 hrs ago | 367 Views

Nabbed poachers bash cops

7 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Kore throws Thabitha Khumalo under the bus

8 hrs ago | 3205 Views

Mwonzora executives in looting storm

8 hrs ago | 1739 Views

MDC Alliance top officials attend MDC-T meeting

8 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Zanu-PF implodes

8 hrs ago | 2446 Views

Bulawayo Zupco drivers call off strike

8 hrs ago | 664 Views

Police close in on Johane Marange 'rapist' husband

8 hrs ago | 2314 Views

Top cop arrested for abusing exhibit vehicle

8 hrs ago | 936 Views

'Brace for lifetime COVID-19 after-effects'

8 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Nkayi South MP's rant stokes fire

8 hrs ago | 482 Views

Marabini says extended lockdown exposed fly-by-night artistes

8 hrs ago | 252 Views

Hope for football resumption

8 hrs ago | 144 Views

Gumede, Ndebele pay tribute to Maphepha

8 hrs ago | 427 Views

Church can't turn away the unvaccinated

8 hrs ago | 963 Views

Minister in fresh farm grab storm

8 hrs ago | 815 Views

Villagers vow to fight off Chinese

8 hrs ago | 754 Views

'Internet censorship worst in Zimbabwe'

8 hrs ago | 261 Views

Fuel imports figures stunted, says Zera

8 hrs ago | 302 Views

#SanctionsMustGo: An objective economic lens

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Backyard drug peddling exposed

8 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe's Heroes, Defence Forces Days have lost sparkle

8 hrs ago | 161 Views

The quandary of reopening schools

8 hrs ago | 444 Views

Williams, Ervine return

8 hrs ago | 119 Views

Tough targets for NetOne

8 hrs ago | 172 Views

Unfortunately, you can now buy counterfeit money online

8 hrs ago | 116 Views

Why become a chartered accountant

8 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe liberation icons deserve a political leadership worthy of their sacrifice

8 hrs ago | 130 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs democracy and human rights.

8 hrs ago | 59 Views

MDC Alliance workers thrown to the dogs

8 hrs ago | 576 Views

Zimdollar retains stability at weekly auction platform

8 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwe military displays hardware at park

8 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zexie Manatsa diagnosed with cancer

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

Loga now in a better mood

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Some churches welcome reopening

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

Married man killed by rival suitor

19 hrs ago | 1862 Views

Bosso partners Swedish organisation to produce and sell club branded items

19 hrs ago | 455 Views

Warriors drop one place on FIFA rankings

23 hrs ago | 418 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days