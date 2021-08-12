Masiyiwa's daughter launches digital learning platform

News / Local

by Staff reporter

BUSINESS magnate Strive Masiyiwa's daughter, Elizabeth has launched a digital edtech company, Akello, aimed at enhancing African education through technology.The company will operate as an end-to-end digital learning platform that is set to broaden access to learning opportunities for millions across Africa."We want to increase access to education across sub-Saharan Africa and level the digital learning field by offering products that target all learners, from those in early childhood learning right up to young adults that are looking to develop new skills and expand their knowledge base," said Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa, the CEO of Akello.She said two-thirds of sub-Saharan African youth between the ages 5 and 24 are considered under-educated due to limited access to learning opportunities."Akello seeks to address that by transforming and elevating the way young Africans learn by ensuring digital access to the best education from wherever they may be on the African continent," she said.Akello, a subsidiary of the Econet Group, will offer digital products aligned to national curriculums and local identities including, among others, Akello Smart Learning and Akello Pre-School."We are excited to offer Akello Smart Learning, a revolutionary product providing an interactive digital learning platform experience for primary and high school learners, along with Akello Pre-School, a seamless learning platform for early years educators, tutors and home-schooling parents, which allows ease of teaching and learning," she said.The company would soon be rolling out additional products, among them Akello Library, Akello Hub and Akello Quiz.