Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Biti blocked from returning to Parliament

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago | Views
Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda has been accused of deliberately blocking the People's Democratic Party's legislators from returning to Parliament.

The members who went into Parliament under the banner of MDC Alliance had been recalled but their recall was nullified by the court paving a way for their return to the legislature.

However, Mudenda is said to have challenged the court ruling thereby delaying the return of the legislators.

The affected legislators are Kucaca Phulu-Nkulumane, Sichelesile Mahlangu-Pumula, Regai Tsunga-Mutasa South, Willias Madzimure-Kambuzuma, Tendai Biti-Harare East and Settlement Chikwinya.

By challenging the court ruling, it means the legislators will only return after the matter has been concluded at court.

In an interview on why they have not returned to Parliament, Mbizo legislator Settlement Chikwinya blamed Mudenda.

"The Speaker challenged the court ruling and the matter has not been heard ever since.

"The problem emanates from Parliament having a presiding officer who sits in the highest decision-making body of the ruling party, the Politburo. The same politburo that is scheming on how to decimate the opposition.

"It's their plan to have an impotent opposition void of any voice for the people. So far, they have it through these recalls," he said.

Recalled MPs were the best performers
The missing legislators were some of the most active when it came to debating Bills in the National Assembly.

Since their recall, Parliament has passed the controversial Amendment Bill No.2 with little debate and opposition.

Douglas Mwonzora's MDC-T supported the Bill, that gives President Emmerson Mnangagwa powers to extend terms of judges, scrap the running-mates clause among other things.

The same Parliament had also passed the Cybersecurity and Data Protection Bill which was later recommitted due to grave errors.

Honourable Chikwinya before the recall had spoken strongly against some sections and clauses of the Cybersecurity and Data Protection Bill.

Mudenda blocking Biti's return to Parliament

Source - openparly

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Nothing so special about a president such that can't be held answerable to the people

9 mins ago | 15 Views

Zambia decides as Zimbabwe waits in anticipation

10 mins ago | 43 Views

Polyclinics demanding payment for COVID-19 vaccines?

10 mins ago | 14 Views

Disciplinary hearing for MDC's Zivira, Chiroodza

11 mins ago | 11 Views

Millers push for wheat bran import ban repeal

12 mins ago | 17 Views

'Covid-19 patients starving at Isolation Centre'

40 mins ago | 71 Views

Plot to oust South Africa's David Mabuza

2 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Vocal sensation takes Mzansi by storm

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Passion Java distances himself from ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Transport associations demand increase of buses

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

Omalayitsha cry foul over police officers demanding grocery bribes

4 hrs ago | 643 Views

Chiwenga targets Auditor General

5 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Fresh anti-Zimbabwe govt protests coming

5 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Bulawayo parking system a massive surveillance project?

5 hrs ago | 430 Views

4 die after vehicle stalls and overturns several times

5 hrs ago | 797 Views

Masiyiwa's daughter launches digital learning platform

5 hrs ago | 425 Views

Tsholotsho MP declared liberation hero

5 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zimbabwe planning a new tourism town in remote Kanyemba

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

'Mujuru killed in a ritual occultic sacrifice'

7 hrs ago | 5010 Views

Binga gets a modern school from NetOne

8 hrs ago | 495 Views

Nabbed poachers bash cops

11 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Kore throws Thabitha Khumalo under the bus

12 hrs ago | 3526 Views

Mwonzora executives in looting storm

12 hrs ago | 1883 Views

MDC Alliance top officials attend MDC-T meeting

12 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Zanu-PF implodes

12 hrs ago | 2579 Views

Bulawayo Zupco drivers call off strike

12 hrs ago | 723 Views

Police close in on Johane Marange 'rapist' husband

12 hrs ago | 2571 Views

Top cop arrested for abusing exhibit vehicle

12 hrs ago | 1033 Views

'Brace for lifetime COVID-19 after-effects'

12 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Nkayi South MP's rant stokes fire

12 hrs ago | 537 Views

Marabini says extended lockdown exposed fly-by-night artistes

12 hrs ago | 276 Views

Hope for football resumption

12 hrs ago | 153 Views

Gumede, Ndebele pay tribute to Maphepha

12 hrs ago | 502 Views

Church can't turn away the unvaccinated

12 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Minister in fresh farm grab storm

12 hrs ago | 946 Views

Villagers vow to fight off Chinese

12 hrs ago | 875 Views

'Internet censorship worst in Zimbabwe'

12 hrs ago | 308 Views

Fuel imports figures stunted, says Zera

12 hrs ago | 360 Views

#SanctionsMustGo: An objective economic lens

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Backyard drug peddling exposed

12 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe's Heroes, Defence Forces Days have lost sparkle

12 hrs ago | 190 Views

The quandary of reopening schools

12 hrs ago | 497 Views

Williams, Ervine return

12 hrs ago | 123 Views

Tough targets for NetOne

12 hrs ago | 189 Views

Unfortunately, you can now buy counterfeit money online

12 hrs ago | 134 Views

Why become a chartered accountant

12 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe liberation icons deserve a political leadership worthy of their sacrifice

12 hrs ago | 151 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs democracy and human rights.

12 hrs ago | 84 Views

MDC Alliance workers thrown to the dogs

12 hrs ago | 655 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days