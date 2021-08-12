Biti blocked from returning to Parliament

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda has been accused of deliberately blocking the People's Democratic Party's legislators from returning to Parliament.The members who went into Parliament under the banner of MDC Alliance had been recalled but their recall was nullified by the court paving a way for their return to the legislature.However, Mudenda is said to have challenged the court ruling thereby delaying the return of the legislators.The affected legislators are Kucaca Phulu-Nkulumane, Sichelesile Mahlangu-Pumula, Regai Tsunga-Mutasa South, Willias Madzimure-Kambuzuma, Tendai Biti-Harare East and Settlement Chikwinya.By challenging the court ruling, it means the legislators will only return after the matter has been concluded at court.In an interview on why they have not returned to Parliament, Mbizo legislator Settlement Chikwinya blamed Mudenda."The Speaker challenged the court ruling and the matter has not been heard ever since."The problem emanates from Parliament having a presiding officer who sits in the highest decision-making body of the ruling party, the Politburo. The same politburo that is scheming on how to decimate the opposition."It's their plan to have an impotent opposition void of any voice for the people. So far, they have it through these recalls," he said.Recalled MPs were the best performersThe missing legislators were some of the most active when it came to debating Bills in the National Assembly.Since their recall, Parliament has passed the controversial Amendment Bill No.2 with little debate and opposition.Douglas Mwonzora's MDC-T supported the Bill, that gives President Emmerson Mnangagwa powers to extend terms of judges, scrap the running-mates clause among other things.The same Parliament had also passed the Cybersecurity and Data Protection Bill which was later recommitted due to grave errors.Honourable Chikwinya before the recall had spoken strongly against some sections and clauses of the Cybersecurity and Data Protection Bill.Mudenda blocking Biti's return to Parliament