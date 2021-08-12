Disciplinary hearing for MDC's Zivira, Chiroodza

News / Local

by Political reporter

The MDC Alliance National Standing Committee (NSC) has resolved to arraign Bulawayo Province Organising Secretary, Helen Zivira and provincial spokesperson Swirthern Chiroodza before a disciplinary hearing to respond to charges of fanning factionalism and causing discord within the province.A contact within the MDC Alliance told this publication that the commission of inquiry led by that party's co vice president, Lynnette Karenyi Kore accused Zivira and Chiroodza of abusing their positions and instilling fear in other party members.The contact said Zivira and Chiroodza were also accused of creating a parallel provincial Women's Assembly structure that reports direct to the national chairperson Thabitha Khumalo."The commission has found Zivira and Chiroodza guilty of fanning factionalism within the Bulawayo province. The duo were also accused of being Khumalo's foot soldiers who were pushing for Khumalo's interests within the Province. The national leadership has since resolved to arraign the duo before a disciplinary committee to answer to charges levelled against them," said the contact.The contact added that the MDC Alliance president, Nelson Chamisa was irked by Zivira's claims that whatever she was doing in Bulawayo had his blessing and has since recommended that Zivira should come clean on this assertion.Zivira was also accused of trying to influence the Commission to produce a report favourable to her faction. The contact said Zivira phoned a member of the commission, Cecelia Chinanzvavana and begged her to convince Kore to produce findings that would lay the blame for the chaos in Bulawayo on provincial chairperson James Sithole's feet.Meanwhile, the MDC Alliance resolved to disband the Bulawayo province's security team as a way of clipping Khumalo's wings. The security team was being used by Khumalo to terrorize anyone opposed to her.The MDC Alliance is embroiled in serious factionalism that is threatening to tear the party before the 2023 elections.