Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Disciplinary hearing for MDC's Zivira, Chiroodza

by Political reporter
8 mins ago | Views
The MDC Alliance National Standing Committee (NSC) has resolved to arraign Bulawayo Province Organising Secretary, Helen Zivira and provincial spokesperson Swirthern Chiroodza before a disciplinary hearing to respond to charges of fanning factionalism and causing discord within the province.

A contact within the MDC Alliance told this publication that the commission of inquiry led by that party's co vice president, Lynnette Karenyi Kore accused Zivira and Chiroodza of abusing their positions and instilling fear in other party members.

The contact said Zivira and Chiroodza were also accused of creating a parallel provincial Women's Assembly structure that reports direct to the national chairperson Thabitha Khumalo.

"The commission has found Zivira and Chiroodza guilty of fanning factionalism within the Bulawayo province. The duo were also accused of being Khumalo's foot soldiers who were pushing for Khumalo's interests within the Province. The national leadership has since resolved to arraign the duo before a disciplinary committee to answer to charges levelled against them," said the contact.

The contact added that the MDC Alliance president, Nelson Chamisa was irked by Zivira's claims that whatever she was doing in Bulawayo had his blessing and has since recommended that Zivira should come clean on this assertion.

Zivira was also accused of trying to influence the Commission to produce a report favourable to her faction. The contact said Zivira phoned a member of the commission, Cecelia Chinanzvavana and begged her to convince Kore to produce findings that would lay the blame for the chaos in Bulawayo on provincial chairperson James Sithole's feet.

Meanwhile, the MDC Alliance resolved to disband the Bulawayo province's security team as a way of clipping Khumalo's wings. The security team was being used by Khumalo to terrorize anyone opposed to her.

The MDC Alliance is embroiled in serious factionalism that is threatening to tear the party before the 2023 elections.

Source - online

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Nothing so special about a president such that can't be held answerable to the people

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Zambia decides as Zimbabwe waits in anticipation

7 mins ago | 27 Views

Polyclinics demanding payment for COVID-19 vaccines?

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Millers push for wheat bran import ban repeal

8 mins ago | 16 Views

'Covid-19 patients starving at Isolation Centre'

36 mins ago | 69 Views

Biti blocked from returning to Parliament

39 mins ago | 319 Views

Plot to oust South Africa's David Mabuza

2 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Vocal sensation takes Mzansi by storm

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Passion Java distances himself from ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Transport associations demand increase of buses

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Omalayitsha cry foul over police officers demanding grocery bribes

4 hrs ago | 642 Views

Chiwenga targets Auditor General

5 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Fresh anti-Zimbabwe govt protests coming

5 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Bulawayo parking system a massive surveillance project?

5 hrs ago | 428 Views

4 die after vehicle stalls and overturns several times

5 hrs ago | 796 Views

Masiyiwa's daughter launches digital learning platform

5 hrs ago | 422 Views

Tsholotsho MP declared liberation hero

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe planning a new tourism town in remote Kanyemba

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

'Mujuru killed in a ritual occultic sacrifice'

7 hrs ago | 4986 Views

Binga gets a modern school from NetOne

8 hrs ago | 494 Views

Nabbed poachers bash cops

11 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Kore throws Thabitha Khumalo under the bus

12 hrs ago | 3521 Views

Mwonzora executives in looting storm

12 hrs ago | 1879 Views

MDC Alliance top officials attend MDC-T meeting

12 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Zanu-PF implodes

12 hrs ago | 2579 Views

Bulawayo Zupco drivers call off strike

12 hrs ago | 723 Views

Police close in on Johane Marange 'rapist' husband

12 hrs ago | 2570 Views

Top cop arrested for abusing exhibit vehicle

12 hrs ago | 1031 Views

'Brace for lifetime COVID-19 after-effects'

12 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Nkayi South MP's rant stokes fire

12 hrs ago | 537 Views

Marabini says extended lockdown exposed fly-by-night artistes

12 hrs ago | 275 Views

Hope for football resumption

12 hrs ago | 152 Views

Gumede, Ndebele pay tribute to Maphepha

12 hrs ago | 502 Views

Church can't turn away the unvaccinated

12 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Minister in fresh farm grab storm

12 hrs ago | 946 Views

Villagers vow to fight off Chinese

12 hrs ago | 875 Views

'Internet censorship worst in Zimbabwe'

12 hrs ago | 308 Views

Fuel imports figures stunted, says Zera

12 hrs ago | 360 Views

#SanctionsMustGo: An objective economic lens

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Backyard drug peddling exposed

12 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe's Heroes, Defence Forces Days have lost sparkle

12 hrs ago | 190 Views

The quandary of reopening schools

12 hrs ago | 495 Views

Williams, Ervine return

12 hrs ago | 123 Views

Tough targets for NetOne

12 hrs ago | 188 Views

Unfortunately, you can now buy counterfeit money online

12 hrs ago | 134 Views

Why become a chartered accountant

12 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwe liberation icons deserve a political leadership worthy of their sacrifice

12 hrs ago | 150 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs democracy and human rights.

12 hrs ago | 83 Views

MDC Alliance workers thrown to the dogs

12 hrs ago | 655 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days