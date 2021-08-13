Man kills mentally challenged mother

News / Local

by Staff reporter

NYANGA villagers were on Tuesday left dumbfounded after a man axed his mentally challenged mother to death over an undisclosed matter.Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luxon Chananda confirmed the murder.Chananda said police were investigating the murder of Gladys Mupiwa (62) by her son, Andrew Mupiwa (32) from Tsatse village under Chief Tangwena on August 10.The accused's elder brother Taona allegedly saw the accused person leading their mother into a one-roomed house.Moments later, Taona saw his brother emerging from the house with a bloodstained log.Sensing danger, Taona teamed with other family members and confronted the accused, leading to his arrest.They later broke into the room where the sexagenarian had been led to, and found her dead.